Met Police Royal Protection Unit Under IOPC Review After Failing to Act on Meghan Markle Abuse Claims

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the Metropolitan Police's handling of a letter detailing child abuse allegations against Thomas Markle that was given to Meghan Markle in 2019.

The identity of a mystery Metropolitan Police officer who allegedly advised Meghan Markle to withhold child abuse allegations regarding her father may never be revealed, according to a former royal protection specialist. This uncertainty suggests that the ongoing dispute involving the Duchess of Sussex and Scotland Yard could persist for several years as investigations continue.

IOPC Investigation into Police Inaction

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an inquiry into the Metropolitan Police's failure to take action on a letter containing detailed allegations of child abuse against Thomas Markle. The force reportedly handed the document to Meghan Markle in 2019 and told her to leave the matter with them for investigation. However, no subsequent action was taken, and the police did not alert other law enforcement agencies about the serious nature of the claims contained within the letter.

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Source Questions Officer Loyalty and Identity

A former armed officer who served in royal protection stated that the individual involved may already have retired, making identification difficult. The source suggested that the officer's identity might remain hidden due to loyalties either to Meghan Markle or to the Royal Family. He noted that the recollections of events may vary, referencing the phrase famously used by Queen Elizabeth II after the Sussexes departed the UK. The source emphasized that only Meghan Markle's account is currently in the public domain.

Niece Breaks Silence on Allegations

Noel Rasmussen, the 28-year-old niece of Meghan Markle, has publicly expressed shock after learning about a stash of sexually explicit material found in a storage unit rented by her grandfather, Thomas Markle Sr, in Rosarito, Mexico. Rasmussen revealed that she had unwittingly helped mail the original letter to Meghan Markle's police security team in London on behalf of her late grandmother, Roslyn Loveless. She stated that her grandmother never disclosed the contents of the letter or the specific allegations of pedophilia, only mentioning typical marital grievances regarding her husband's behavior.

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International Law Enforcement Involvement

The Daily Mail alerted the FBI after discovering the explicit materials in the Mexican storage unit, leading to a raid by Mexican authorities over the weekend. Thomas Markle Sr, aged 82, is currently under investigation by authorities in the Philippines regarding a separate hoard of abuse material uncovered at his former home in Cebu. Rasmussen described the findings as shocking and disturbing, emphasizing that the cache needs to be taken seriously by international authorities.

Future Implications for Royal Security Protocol

The former protection officer warned that the controversy could drag on for years if the IOPC broadens its investigation. He suggested that the matter may have been discussed by senior figures within Royalty and Specialist Protection, and potentially by the Metropolitan Police's Gold Group of commanders. If the investigation continues, the failure to follow proper protocols for handling serious criminal allegations could have long-lasting implications for royal security procedures and inter-agency cooperation.