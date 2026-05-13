Met Police Safer Neighbourhood Office Attacked in Alleged Anti-Semitic Terror Case

A safer neighbourhood office of the Metropolitan Police (Met) in Golders Green was targeted by an unidentified individual on Wednesday morning, leading to arrests and alleged anti-Semitic attacks in recent weeks. The incident has a high social impact on the community.

A Met Police safer neighbourhood office close to the scene of an alleged anti-Semitic terror attack in Golders Green has been attacked. A 49-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the office was targeted on Wednesday morning, with several windows smashed.

The area has seen a spate of alleged anti-Semitic attacks in recent weeks, including attacks on synagogues and other premises. According to The Telegraph, the latest incident is not being treated as a hate crime and police believe the attacker may have been heavily intoxicated when he attacked the building. Victims, Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, were stabbed during a knife rampage through the streets of Golders Green.

Suleiman was also charged with attempted murder in relation to a separate incident on the same date in Great Dover Street





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Criminal Damage Hate Crime Anti-Semitic Attacks Knife Rampage Assaulted Policeman

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