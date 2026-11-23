Metropolitan Police reveal seized vapes from London schools contained dangerous illicit substances like spice, prompting urgent warnings to parents and teachers about this emerging safeguarding threat.

Members of the Metropolitan Police have uncovered a significant safeguarding crisis in London schools after testing seized vaping devices and discovering they contained dangerous, illicit substances. This investigation, described as the first of its kind by the force, reveals that children are being exposed to harmful materials hidden within seemingly ordinary electronic cigarettes.

At least four of the thirty-two devices confiscated from students were found to contain controlled substances such as cannabinoids and the synthetic drug spice. Three additional samples are currently awaiting laboratory results but are strongly suspected to harbor similar illegal materials. The pilot program targeted schools in south-west London, where officials have raised alarms over rising incidents of young people collapsing and requiring emergency hospital care after inhaling these tainted products.

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Investigation Methods and Police Response

The Metropolitan Police utilized specialized testing kits to scrutinize the confiscated vapes and screen for harmful ingredients hidden inside the cartridges. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell emphasized that this pilot provides concrete evidence of an emerging threat to the safety of children across the capital. He noted that dangerous substances are increasingly finding their way into vaping products used by young people, creating a serious concern for educators and parents alike.

Officers stated that whether the individuals carrying these devices were aware of their contents or not, the presence of illicit drugs in schools represents a significant risk. The force is not only investing in new detection technology and developing innovative investigative tactics but is also pursuing legal action against those responsible for distributing these spiked products. This multi-pronged approach aims to dismantle the supply chains feeding this market.

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Stakeholder Positions and Educational Outreach

The Metropolitan Police are working directly with students to help them recognize the risks associated with vaping and spiking, encouraging them to make informed choices and stay safe. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Russell highlighted the importance of collaboration between the force, schools, colleges, local authorities, and safeguarding partners to identify and mitigate these risks effectively.

Officers have conducted extensive conversations with students regarding the dangers linked to vaping and the concealment of drugs within the devices. While reports of spiking are often associated with the nighttime economy, the Metropolitan Police treat every report with equal seriousness regardless of the location. This shift acknowledges that the safety of young people must be prioritized in educational settings just as strictly as in entertainment venues.

Real-World Impact on Youth and Markets

The deployment of vape detectors has primarily been used by Metropolitan Police officers to support the testing of vapes recovered in school settings. More recently, this technology has been expanded to London's nighttime economy to help officers tackle drink and drug spiking in bars, clubs, and other entertainment venues. Over the last year, the Metropolitan Police received approximately two hundred reports linked to spiking offenses involving child victims, indicating a widespread issue.

Police officials report that many incidents involve young people becoming unexpectedly ill after using vaping products they believed were safe. This aligns with a recent study by the University of Bath, which found that up to a quarter of vapes confiscated from secondary schools in England contained the synthetic drug spice. The convergence of academic research and police data underscores the severity of the problem and the urgent need for intervention.

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Case Studies and Future Legal Steps

In April, officers responded to an incident at a college in Kingston after a seventeen-year-old student lost consciousness following the alleged use of a vape. A subsequent search led to the seizure of cannabis, a vape device, and a bottle containing a pink liquid labeled 'Peachsilk, 5000mg THC'. Forensic analysis later confirmed that two of the vaping products contained a Class B controlled drug, highlighting the lethal potential of these illicit items.

Detectives are urging anyone who believes they have been spiked to report the incident immediately to authorities. They emphasize that the first twelve to twenty-four hours are crucial for medical and forensic processing, as substances can leave the body quickly. Losing this evidence can hinder investigations and prevent justice for victims, making rapid reporting essential for maintaining public safety and holding perpetrators accountable.