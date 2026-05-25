Met police to release more body-worn footage to boost transparency

Commissioner Mark Rowley commits to releasing officer's body worn video to show the good and bad in policing, in a bid to counter inaccurate online narratives and improve public confidence in the force.

The Metropolitan Police Service will now release body worn video to show the good and bad in policing, a move to improve transparency and counter inaccurate online narratives.

Commissioner Mark Rowley has committed to releasing footage sooner, including 'where we have got things wrong'. This change comes after the force faced criticism for its handling of the Golders Green attack, where police officers were praised for their bravery in tackling a knifeman. The new policy will also cover controversial stop and searches and allegations of racial profiling. Commissioner Rowley said the move will help improve public confidence in the Met by providing a 'balanced view' of policing.

The police service will now consider releasing footage when it is 'necessary and proportionate' and there is no 'operational risk' or impact on future legal proceedings





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Body Worn Video Policing Transparency Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Mark Rowley Britain Anna Soubry

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