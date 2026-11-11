Met Police Urge Victims to Report Allegations Against David Walliams

Metropolitan Police ask anyone who believes they were victimized by comedian David Walliams to report crimes, amid court filings and media scrutiny.

Metropolitan Police on Thursday urged anyone who believes they were victimised by former comedian and author David Walliams to report any criminal allegations. The call follows a court filing that named Walliams as the alleged sexual abuser of a 15‑year‑old girl and other teenagers.

Police Alert to Report Criminal Allegations

The Metropolitan Police circulated a message to the public, stressing that no reports of sexual assault or other offences have been received so far. The police said that should any person come forward, they would be "carefully assessed" and supported by specialist officers. Police also contacted the Guardian and ITV News to ensure that any potential victims aware of the claim were made aware of how to report to the authorities.

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

Walliams' Legal Fight and Court Claims

The former Little Britain star and best‑selling author sought a High Court injunction to stop the publication of the allegations, arguing that if the claims became public he would take his own life. He denied any wrongdoing. In a statement to the court, Walliams said he would kill himself if his identity were revealed. The injunction application was ultimately denied, and Walliams was named publicly on Thursday.

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Government Response and Use of Injunctions

Downing Street issued a statement that the government was concerned about the allegations and the use of injunctions to protect a person's identity. The statement called the allegations "deeply troubling" and said the government was monitoring the situation closely. No further action by the government was announced at this time.

Implications for Victims and the Public

Victims who believe they have been abused by Walliams are encouraged to contact the police or the media outlets that were involved in the civil proceedings. The police confirmed that any reports will trigger a thorough investigation and that victims will receive the appropriate support. The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of how royal and celebrity status can affect the reporting of sexual misconduct claims.