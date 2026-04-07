Metformin Mimics Exercise: Study Shows Drug's Potential for Cancer Patients and Beyond

A new study reveals that metformin, a common NHS drug, can replicate some of the benefits of exercise by increasing levels of a molecule linked to weight loss and appetite suppression. This finding could be particularly beneficial for cancer patients and others with limited physical activity. The research opens new avenues for exploring the drug's potential in improving metabolic health and overall patient outcomes. Metformin lowers levels of insulin, a hormone which helps malignant cells multiply.

A groundbreaking study indicates that a commonly prescribed drug on the NHS, metformin, may replicate some of the beneficial effects of exercise. This discovery offers potential hope for individuals with prostate cancer and other conditions where physical activity is limited. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine conducted a study published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, analyzing the effects of metformin on 29 men diagnosed with prostate cancer .

The findings revealed that the drug increased levels of N-lactoyl-phenylalanine (Lac-Phe), a molecule produced during exercise, without the need for actual physical exertion. Lac-Phe is known to be linked to appetite suppression and weight loss. This unexpected outcome opens doors for further research into the drug's potential for patients who may struggle with physical activity due to cancer treatments or other health challenges. The implications of this research extend beyond cancer, potentially influencing treatments for individuals with conditions like type 2 diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome.\The study's lead author, Dr. Marijo Bilusic, a medical oncologist, emphasized the significance of observing a metabolic signal mirroring intense exercise, particularly for patients whose circumstances restrict physical activity. The researchers measured Lac-Phe levels, which are known to spike after intense physical activity, in blood samples to assess the drug's impact. David Lombard, a Sylvester researcher and professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the Miller School, highlighted that understanding the effects of metformin on metabolism, and how it can affect Lac-Phe levels, can be an informative signal to understanding how the drug helps prostate cancer patients. Priyamvada Rai, professor of radiation oncology at the Miller School, noted that supporting metabolic health can influence how patients tolerate treatment and how they feel over time, even if it doesn't directly change tumor growth. Metformin, already widely used to treat type 2 diabetes, is also being investigated for its potential role in cancer treatment, fertility improvements, and other health benefits. It's affordable, at only 2p per pill, and has a proven track record. This latest discovery underscores the importance of exploring new avenues for improving patient outcomes, especially for those unable to maintain an active lifestyle due to health constraints. Metformin lowers levels of insulin, a hormone which helps malignant cells multiply.\The research team acknowledged that further investigation is warranted, but emphasized that their findings highlight the broader scope of cancer care beyond simply targeting tumors. Previous studies have associated metformin with a reduced risk of oesophageal cancer and suggest it might also offer protection against prostate cancer. Metformin works by lowering insulin levels, which can help control blood sugar and potentially slow the growth of cancer cells. It is also used in the NHS to improve fertility in women with polycystic ovary syndrome. The drug's versatility and cost-effectiveness make it a valuable tool in healthcare. The study results are not intended to be a new cancer biomarker, but instead, they provide a clearer understanding of how a drug may support metabolic health during treatment of prostate cancer. The researchers' findings suggest that metformin could provide meaningful support for patients unable to engage in regular physical exercise due to their cancer treatment or symptoms. The study demonstrates the broader implications of cancer care in how it affects treatment and how patients feel over time, even if it doesn't directly change tumor growth. The impact of metabolic health is important to understand when assessing patient needs





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