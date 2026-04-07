Metformin's Exercise-Mimicking Effects: A New Avenue for Cancer Care and Metabolic Health

A new study reveals that the commonly used diabetes drug, metformin, may mimic some of the benefits of exercise by increasing levels of a molecule linked to weight loss and improved cardiovascular health. This finding holds promise for patients with prostate cancer and other conditions where physical activity is limited, opening new avenues for research into metabolic health and treatment.

Scientists have uncovered a compelling new avenue for exploring the benefits of metformin, a widely prescribed drug for type 2 diabetes, suggesting its potential to mimic some positive effects of exercise.

This groundbreaking study, conducted by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, offers a glimmer of hope for individuals whose physical activity is limited due to illness or treatment side effects, particularly prostate cancer patients. The research, which focused on 29 men diagnosed with prostate cancer, revealed that metformin administration led to an increase in levels of N-lactoyl-phenylalanine (Lac-Phe), a molecule typically produced during exercise and associated with appetite suppression, weight loss, and improved metabolic health. The findings underscore the potential of metformin to influence metabolic processes, opening the door for further research into its broader therapeutic applications, including supporting overall health during cancer treatment. The study's implications extend beyond cancer care, highlighting the potential for metformin to benefit a broader population dealing with metabolic health concerns.\The core of the research focused on the effects of metformin on metabolic pathways, particularly its influence on Lac-Phe levels. The research team found that metformin treatment elevated Lac-Phe concentrations in the blood of prostate cancer patients, similar to the increase seen after strenuous physical activity. This discovery is significant because Lac-Phe has been linked to numerous positive health outcomes, including improved blood sugar control, cardiovascular health, and potential weight management. Lead author Dr. Marijo Bilusic, a medical oncologist, emphasized the clinical significance of this finding, especially for patients whose physical limitations hinder their ability to exercise. The study also offers insight into the potential of metformin to support metabolic health during cancer treatment, potentially improving patient tolerance and overall well-being. The study's authors suggest that this is not a new cancer biomarker, but rather a clearer understanding of how metformin may support metabolic health, which is a significant factor in cancer treatments. Furthermore, the researchers emphasize the need for continued investigation, including additional studies with larger patient groups and the exploration of the drug's mechanisms of action. The use of metformin in the study provides additional support for the drug’s potential, including the potential to fight certain types of cancers.\This research highlights the interconnectedness of metabolic health and overall well-being, emphasizing the importance of addressing metabolic challenges in a variety of clinical contexts. Prior research has indicated the link between metformin and reduced risk of certain cancers, which highlights the possibility of the drug fighting against them. Metformin is already commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes, with the goal of managing blood sugar levels. The NHS also utilizes this drug to improve fertility in women, particularly those with polycystic ovary syndrome, which affects hormones and menstruation. Researchers are also exploring the drug's capacity to reduce cancer cell proliferation by impacting insulin levels, thereby further solidifying its potential in cancer treatment. The study underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach to cancer care, one that considers the patient's overall metabolic health in addition to targeting tumors directly. Priyamvada Rai, professor of radiation oncology at the Miller School, emphasized that supporting metabolic health may improve patient's experience throughout treatments, even without directly changing tumor growth. The study results open the path to new studies to determine the drug's potential effects and expand its potential beyond its original purposes, ultimately providing hope for those who are unable to be physically active





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Metformin Exercise Prostate Cancer Lac-Phe Metabolic Health Diabetes Cancer Treatment Weight Loss Cardiovascular Health Medical Research

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Metformin mimics exercise-related metabolic effects in prostate cancer patientsA new study has found that metformin, a widely prescribed diabetes drug, may mimic one of exercise's core biological effects in men with prostate cancer, raising levels of a molecule tied to energy balance and weight control even when patients are inactive.

Read more »

Inside Belfast's newest exercise craze that's more than just a spin classIt offers spin, delicious drinks and great tunes

Read more »

Smoking shrinks key brain regions while cannabis shows weaker effectsThe study highlights brain changes from tobacco use and calls for more research on cannabis, as its effects on brain structure remain inadequately understood.

Read more »

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains bizarre training exercise with pens after video goes viralArsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his latest unconventional training methods following viral footage of players holding pens during drills.

Read more »

Integrated motor exercise improves core ADHD symptoms and executive functionAttention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and is marked not only by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, but also by weaknesses in executive functions such as inhibition, working memory, and cognitive flexibility.

Read more »

Metformin Mimics Exercise: Study Shows Drug's Potential for Cancer Patients and BeyondA new study reveals that metformin, a common NHS drug, can replicate some of the benefits of exercise by increasing levels of a molecule linked to weight loss and appetite suppression. This finding could be particularly beneficial for cancer patients and others with limited physical activity. The research opens new avenues for exploring the drug's potential in improving metabolic health and overall patient outcomes. Metformin lowers levels of insulin, a hormone which helps malignant cells multiply.

Read more »