A new study published in Aging-US on May 5, 2026, investigates the effects of methylene blue on human hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) under conditions of oxidative and metabolic stress. The authors found that methylene blue significantly enhances stem cell proliferation and viability while reducing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS). Moreover, methylene blue increases activation of β-catenin signaling, a central pathway involved in hair follicle regeneration, stem cell maintenance, and wound repair. Additionally, methylene blue accelerates wound closure and regenerative activity in HFSC cultures. This study also explores the interactions between methylene blue and other compounds commonly associated with scalp or hair health, such as antioxidant vitamins A and C and minoxidil.

Aging-USMay 19 2026 A new research paper was published in Volume 18 of Aging-US on May 5, 2026, titled "Methylene blue protects hair follicle stem cells from oxidative and metabolic stress to enhance hair regeneration .

" The study was led by first author Kavitha Sadashivaiah and corresponding author Kan Cao from the Department of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland. In this study, the authors investigated how methylene blue (MB), a long-established mitochondrial-targeted antioxidant, affects human hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs) under conditions of oxidative and metabolic stress.

Hair follicle stem cells are essential for maintaining hair growth and regeneration, but aging, ultraviolet radiation, oxidative stress, and metabolic dysfunction can impair their regenerative capacity and contribute to hair thinning and scalp aging. Using cultured human HFSCs, the researchers found that methylene blue significantly enhanced stem cell proliferation and viability while reducing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS). Importantly, MB also increased activation of β-catenin signaling, a central pathway involved in hair follicle regeneration, stem cell maintenance, and wound repair.

Functional scratch-assay experiments further demonstrated that MB accelerated wound closure and regenerative activity in HFSC cultures... Read the full article for more details on this exciting research





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Hair Follicle Stem Cells Hair Regeneration Methylene Blue Oxidative Stress Β-Catenin Signaling Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists (GLP Hair Thinning

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