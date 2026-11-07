Metro Reporter Tests 1970s Cookbook Recipes Including Chicken and Mayonnaise

A Metro journalist cooks dishes from Mary Berry's 1970s cookbook, testing nostalgia recipes like pineapple with sausages and pasta in pudding to see if they survive modern tastes.

Metro reporter Jess Austin is currently undertaking a culinary experiment that requires her to cook and eat meals from a popular 1970s cookbook authored by Mary Berry, Ann Body, and Audrey Ellis. The challenge involves preparing iconic dishes from that era, ranging from pineapple paired with sausages to pasta baked inside a pudding. Austin's husband, Jack, has already expressed clear reluctance to continue with the menu, citing his inability to tolerate the extreme nature of the cuisine.

Historical Context of 1970s Shortcuts

Mary Berry's section of the book explains that women in the 1970s were actively seeking time-saving shortcuts to streamline household chores. This demand arose because only 3% of households possessed a freezer and 30% had a refrigerator just seven years prior to the book's publication. Consequently, families happily adopted tinned and powdered substitutes to supplement their cooking.

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The culinary trends of the decade were also influenced by increased family travel. Households were keen to replicate dishes they encountered abroad, such as lasagna and moussaka. Dr. Bailey notes that families also enjoyed simple comfort foods like a chicken and mushroom cobbler, which consisted of a basic white sauce topped with a plain scone. The cookbook itself contains many genuinely appealing recipes, including braised lamb with apricots and Mary Berry's famous bakes.

Chef's First Recipe Success and Failure

Austin began her testing phase with a chicken dish that included garlic, onion, lemon, butter, blanched almonds, button onions, brown sugar, new potatoes, and watercress. She found the dish to be incredibly juicy with a lovely crunch from the almonds, receiving positive feedback from her mother and her mother's partner. Jack, however, remained critical, viewing the almonds as redundant ingredients.

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Her confidence was shattered during the preparation of Monday pie, a simplified shepherd's pie made with lamb mince, mushrooms, and onion. Austin had to purchase beef dripping for the first time in her life to complete the recipe. She cooked the dish in a cake tin rather than a proper pie dish, which caused some juices to leak during the baking process.

The recipe required her to make white bread ham and tomato sandwiches, which she then covered in a savory custard for baking. She describes the sound of the mixture as a 'schloop'. Upon serving, Jack appeared visibly nauseous and declared himself disgusted before even taking a bite. Austin admits the texture was gelatinous and the flavor was extremely sweet, though she found it more palatable than her husband did.

Continued Experimentation and Future Plans

Despite the earlier failure, Austin decided to continue the challenge to find at least one delicious meal for her family. She attempted a farmer's wife omelette, which reportedly is not a real historical dish. The recipe called for onion, tomatoes, bacon, butter, eggs, and peas. Austin also included macaroni pasta in the mix, which resulted in scrambled eggs featuring pasta rather than a solid omelette. She and Jack managed to finish the entire plate.

Looking for redemption, Austin is now preparing to cook spinach cups, which her mother's partner described as a staple of 1970s dinner parties. She plans to test both lunch and dinner options from the cookbook to determine if any of the nostalgic recipes can stand up to modern culinary standards. The Metro series aims to help readers decide whether they want to try similar trends, products, and challenges in their own kitchens.