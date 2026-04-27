Metropolitan Police Investigates Missing Phone of Former No10 Chief of Staff

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the theft of Morgan McSweeney's phone and the subsequent decision by Downing Street to wipe the device, raising questions about potential obstruction and the loss of crucial evidence related to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

The Metropolitan Police is actively engaged in discussions with officials from the Cabinet Office as part of its ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Morgan McSweeney's mobile phone.

This development comes amidst growing scrutiny surrounding the circumstances of the phone's loss and the subsequent actions taken by Downing Street. Scotland Yard officers are reportedly seeking to clarify details regarding the stolen work device previously used by Mr. McSweeney during his tenure as chief of staff to the Prime Minister.

The investigation has been significantly complicated by reports indicating that the phone's tracking data was irrevocably lost when Downing Street initiated a remote wipe of the device shortly after Mr. McSweeney was the victim of a mugging in October of the previous year. This decision to wipe the phone has raised serious questions about potential obstruction of justice and the preservation of potentially crucial evidence.

The situation is further entangled with the controversy surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the United States. Mr. McSweeney resigned from his position in No10 in February, accepting responsibility for advising Keir Starmer to nominate Lord Mandelson for the diplomatic role. This appointment faced considerable opposition from Members of Parliament, leading to demands for the full disclosure of all relevant files pertaining to Lord Mandelson's selection.

A 'humble address' motion was proposed, which could have potentially encompassed the examination of communications exchanged between Mr. McSweeney and Lord Mandelson, given their long-standing personal relationship. However, the revelation that Mr. McSweeney's phone was stolen on October 20th and lacked a recent backup has heightened concerns about the irretrievable loss of potentially vital correspondence. The timing of the theft, coupled with the subsequent wiping of the device, has fueled speculation and accusations of a cover-up.

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, has publicly expressed her suspicion that 'something fishy' is occurring, while Sir Keir has dismissed such claims as 'far-fetched,' asserting that there is no credible link between the theft and the release of files related to Lord Mandelson. The Foreign Affairs Committee is scheduled to hear testimony from Mr. McSweeney regarding the appointment process, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding events.

The initial handling of the theft by Scotland Yard has also come under scrutiny. Reports indicate that Mr. McSweeney immediately contacted his Downing Street office and subsequently the police after his phone was snatched by an individual riding an e-bike. He reportedly requested the tracking location from No10 officials in an attempt to recover the device himself.

However, instead of providing the location, Downing Street's security team allegedly opted to remotely shut down the phone, effectively erasing all data to prevent unauthorized access. This decision, as reported by The Telegraph, resulted in the loss of the phone's tracking data.

Furthermore, an initial error in the police report incorrectly placed the theft in east London rather than Westminster, due to Mr. McSweeney mistakenly identifying his location as Belgrave Street instead of Belgrave Road during the initial call. This misidentification led officers to review incorrect CCTV footage and prematurely conclude that there were no viable investigative leads. The Metropolitan Police has since acknowledged the error and initiated a review of its initial assessment, recognizing the need to re-evaluate the available evidence.

Mr. McSweeney has vehemently denied allegations of bullying civil servants to secure Lord Mandelson's appointment, while Sir Olly Robbins, a former Foreign Office chief, has testified to an 'atmosphere of pressure' and 'constant chasing' from No10 regarding Lord Mandelson's vetting process. Downing Street continues to deny any claims of intimidation or coercion of civil servants by Mr. McSweeney.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the Metropolitan Police continuing to gather information and assess the potential implications of the lost phone and the actions taken by Downing Street





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Morgan Mcsweeney Metropolitan Police Downing Street Peter Mandelson Phone Theft

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Search continues for missing Andrew Leeming last seen on School Lane in Bamber BridgePolice say that he has links to Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Chorley and Preston

Read more »

Royal Mail Investigates Postman's Alleged Discarding of Reform UK LeafletsRoyal Mail is investigating claims that a postman admitted to throwing away Reform UK campaign leaflets, following a post in a private Facebook group for staff. The incident has drawn criticism from Reform UK and its leader Nigel Farage, who called it a potential attack on the democratic process.

Read more »

Missing Teenager: Police Search for Non-Verbal 15-Year-Old Dean McDonaldPolice are searching for 15-year-old Dean McDonald who was last seen in East Kilbride. His car was found abandoned, and searches are focused in East Kilbride and surrounding areas including Carluke and Girvan. Dean is non-verbal and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read more »

Study investigates how ultra-processed foods affect cardiometabolic riskA randomized controlled trial aims to determine whether the harmful effects of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) stem from their industrial processing or poor nutrient content. The study, published in Contemporary Clinical Trials, will assess distinct UPF features and their impact on cardiometabolic health, addressing a key gap in nutrition science.

Read more »

Man arrested in Devon by counter-terror police after series of attacks on Jewish sites in LondonA man has been arrested by counter-terror police investigating a string of attacks on Jewish sites in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Read more »

Sixteen Leeds United fans reported for homophobic chanting vs Chelsea as separate arrests madeFourteen other arrests were made during the day, the Metropolitan Police says

Read more »