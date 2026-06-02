Metropolitan Police Officer Denies Swindling Luxury Brands

Sunna Harrison-Aziz, a 28-year-old Metropolitan Police officer, has denied swindling luxury brands including Christian Dior and Cartier out of thousands of pounds worth of online purchases. She has been charged with corruption-related and fraud offences, including allegations she claimed not to have received goods she had ordered on the internet.

A Metropolitan Police officer has denied swindling luxury brands including Christian Dior and Cartier out of thousands of pounds worth of online purchases. Sunna Harrison-Aziz , 28, of Coulsdon, south London, is accused of a string of corruption-related and fraud offences, including allegations she claimed not to have received goods she had ordered on the internet.

The former Met PC has been charged with five counts of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges, four of fraud by false representation and one charge of perverting the course of justice. Appearing at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, she spoke only to confirm her name and pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges.

She appeared alongside her co-defendant Edgar Morais, 30, of Croydon, south London, who denied a single count of encouraging Harrison-Aziz to corruptly or improperly exercise her police powers or privileges. According to the indictment, Harrison-Aziz pretended to not have received a Dior bikini worth £700. It is alleged that she made a false representation to Currys by claiming she had not received delivery of an Apple MacBook, worth £2,599.

The former officer is accused of a similar fraud against Cartier, relating to a £1,920 Mini Love wedding band, and Moncler Spa, in the matter of an £840 Abelle jacket. Sunna Harrison-Aziz, 28, of Coulsdon, south London, is accused of a string of corruption-related and fraud offences, including allegations she claimed not to have received goods she had ordered on the internet.

The former Met PC has been charged with five counts of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges, four of fraud by false representation and one charge of perverting the course of justice. Harrison-Aziz is also accused of five incidents between January and September 2022 when she allegedly accessed police files improperly. It is said this was to make fraudulent receipts claims for the luxury goods and carrying out checks on behalf of third parties.

She is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice by hiding her iPhone from police, lying that she had lost it and it was broken, and then allegedly destroying the handset after the police search of her home had concluded. Harrison-Aziz, who was released on unconditional bail, was charged following an investigation by the Met's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A trial date has been fixed for March 27, 2028. Concluding the hearing, Judge Nicholas Rimmer said: You have entered not guilty pleas to all the counts you face. Your trial has been fixed to the earliest available date - I am sorry it's so far away but that's simply the case for the court here and up and down the land.

A third defendant, Eugene Nunoo, 30, of Eastbourne, East Sussex, also denied a single count of encouraging Harrison-Aziz to corruptly or improperly exercise her police powers or privileges. He appeared at the same court via video link on Tuesday afternoon. They will face a case management hearing on July 21





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