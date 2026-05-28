Metropolitan Police Officers Accused of Fatal High-Speed Crash That Killed Pregnant Woman

Two Metropolitan Police officers face court over a fatal collision in south-east London where a pregnant woman and her unborn child died. PC Chris Johnson and ex-PC Daniel Tomkins were responding to an emergency call when their vehicles struck the victim's car at speeds exceeding 70mph in a 30mph zone. The incident has sparked an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A Metropolitan Police officer was driving at 80mph on the wrong side of the road before a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child, a court heard.

Mariam Ahmed, 38, died after her Volkswagen Polo was involved in a high-speed collision on Eltham Road, south-east London, on October 17, 2024. Her unborn child could not be saved. PC Chris Johnson, 56, and ex-PC Daniel Tomkins, 35, were responding to an emergency call in separate unmarked police cars when they hit Ms Ahmed's car. Both appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

Johnson stands accused of causing death by dangerous driving. Tomkins, who may have been making a personal phone call at the time of the crash, is accused of dangerous driving. He denies the charge. Prosecuting, Catherine Farrelly KC said both men were on duty and were driving separate vehicles over 70mph on a 30mph road moments before the crash.

Johnson, of Tonbridge, was driving the vehicle involved in the collision, and reached 'somewhere in the region of 80mph', the court heard. At the point of impact, Johnson was around 50mph, 'braking to the maximum', the prosecution said. Tomkins, driving a second police vehicle which was not involved in the collision, overtook Ms Ahmed at 78mph before the crash.

Ms Farrelly said: 'The two of them were on duty as part of a pre-planned deployment targeting vehicles that were suspected to be involved in criminal activity.

' Ms Ahmed was travelling in the same direction on the same road as the officers, and had indicated to turn off before the collision. The force has said Johnson is attached to the Met's Taskforce. Tomkins was attached to the same unit at the time of the incident, but has since left. The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which began a probe following a mandatory referral from the Met.

Tomkins, of Bexleyheath, denied one count of dangerous driving, while Johnson, of Tonbridge, entered no pleas today on causing death by dangerous driving. The two men have been granted unconditional bail, and will next appear at the Old Bailey on June 25. This tragic incident raises serious questions about police driving protocols during high-speed responses and the safety of innocent road users.

The fact that both officers were significantly exceeding the speed limit on a busy road, with one potentially distracted by a personal phone call, suggests a systemic failure in training and supervision. The Independent Office for Police Conduct's investigation will be crucial in determining whether proper procedures were followed and if there is a culture of reckless driving within certain units.

The loss of Mariam Ahmed and her unborn child is an immeasurable tragedy that could have been prevented with adherence to basic road safety laws. The upcoming trial at the Old Bailey will need to establish individual culpability while also examining the broader context of police vehicle operations. This case will likely prompt a wider debate about balancing urgent police responses with public safety, and whether unmarked vehicles should be subject to the same strict protocols as marked ones.

The fact that Tomkins had left the force by the time charges were brought also raises questions about personnel management and accountability within the Metropolitan Police





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Crash London Dangerous Driving Pregnant Woman Killed IOPC Investigation Metropolitan Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police issue major update after driven 'directly' at police and man shotArmed police shot one suspect and arrested another in a raid

Read more »

Tragedy as girl, 5, dies in hospital after A59 horror crashPolice say her family are being supported by specially trained officers

Read more »

Teenager seriously injured as police pursuit ends in crash which shuts crossroadsTwo teenagers were seen on a suspected stolen motorbike and officers from Lancashire Police gave chase

Read more »

Met Police officers in court after pregnant woman's crash deathA pregnant woman died after a Met officer drove at 80mph on the wrong side of the road, a court hears.

Read more »