Metropolitan Police receives explosive German dossier on Madeleine McCann suspect

Scotland Yard has been given a large file of German police evidence that could reshape the investigation into Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of three‑year‑old Madeleine McCann in Portugal.

Scotland Yard investigators have received a substantial dossier of police files that is said to contain bombshell evidence concerning the suspect Christian Brueckner in the Madeleine McCann case.

The material was compiled by German authorities and includes photographs, statements and other documentation linked to the investigation of the 49‑year‑old convicted rapist. Detectives in Britain maintain that they possess physical evidence - though not forensic proof - that suggests Madeleine is dead, a claim that adds urgency to the new information. Madeleine vanished from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when she was three years old, and her disappearance has remained unsolved for two decades.

The Metropolitan Police intensified their enquiries last year, travelling to Portugal to re‑interview witnesses and to review existing evidence. A source familiar with the investigation told The Sun that the recent developments are huge and demonstrate that the Met's interest in Brueckner is genuine and that they are pursuing him with the same determination as the German police.

Scotland Yard has attempted to secure Brueckner's presence in the United Kingdom so he can be tried at the Old Bailey, but a German government representative explained that current extradition rules, introduced after the Second World War, restrict the transfer of criminal suspects to non‑EU countries. Brueckner was released last September after serving a seven‑year jail term for a rape committed in the Algarve, close to the area where Madeleine disappeared.

Following his release he has been on the run, moving between locations and living rough, while police monitor his movements with an ankle tag. In November a court ruled that the tag could not prevent him from travelling abroad, deeming it unconstitutional. Operation Grange, the Met's dedicated unit for the Madeleine case, has repeatedly reached out to Brueckner for cooperation, but he has consistently refused to speak.

In letters to the Daily Mail he has denied any involvement and accused German authorities of using him as a scapegoat. Nevertheless, a large amount of circumstantial evidence continues to link him to the disappearance. Mobile phone records place his device near the apartment at the time Madeleine vanished, and his prior convictions for child abuse raise serious concerns.

An informer in 2008 gave both German and British police the name of Brueckner, reporting that he had claimed a year after Madeleine's disappearance that the child did not scream when she was taken. Recent criticism has been directed at German police for losing track of Brueckner during a 24‑hour surveillance operation.

The dossier handed over to Scotland Yard includes a hard‑drive believed to contain picture files taken in Portugal at the time of the disappearance, material that German investigators consider crucial for understanding the case. While plans to extradite Brueckner to the United Kingdom remain a long way off, the new documentation may provide fresh ammunition for the Met's ongoing investigation.

The Metropolitan Police reiterated that their inquiry into Madeleine's disappearance has been active since 2011, that they remain in close contact with police colleagues in Germany and Portugal, and that they will continue to pursue any viable lines of enquiry





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Madeleine Mccann Christian Brueckner Metropolitan Police German Dossier Extradition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

German quality expected to prevail in USA vs Paraguay clashThe United States face Germany in a pre-tournament friendly with both teams showing attacking prowess. Germany is favored to win despite potential lineup rotations, while the USA aims to test themselves ahead of the main event. Both teams have defensive vulnerabilities, suggesting a high-scoring match.

Read more »

A bitter blow: World Cup unlucky charm Lennart Karl suffered an injury after the German national team's training sessionGermany forward Lennart Karl (18) suffered a serious muscle injury during Friday's official training session, ruling him out of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Read more »

Prime Minister to host Zelenskyy alongside French and German leaders to discuss support for UkraineThe Ukrainian president will visit the UK with the French President and German Chancellor after a week of heightened hostilities with Russia

Read more »

MotoGP to increase grid spacing from German GP onwardsMotoGP takes action in the wake of a crash-filled Catalan GP

Read more »