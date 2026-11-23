Mexican military forces captured notorious drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores in Sinaloa, sparking violent clashes that killed at least 11 people and halted local activities in Guasave.

Mexican intelligence forces successfully captured notorious drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores in the city of Guasave, located in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, on Friday night. The high-profile arrest of the criminal leader, also known by the alias El Chapo Isidro, resulted in a chaotic and deadly confrontation between cartel members and military units.

Details of the Military Operation and Capture

Mexico's Defence Ministry reported that the operation utilized stealth and surprise to establish a secure perimeter around the building where Meza Flores was hiding. Elite military forces, supported by United States intelligence, executed the extraction to apprehend the fugitive who had evaded capture for over a decade despite a reward of up to $5 million on his head. Authorities described the mission as extraordinary, noting that they entered the target area under heavy gunfire and explosives before securing the suspect.

Also read Mexican Military Arrests El Chapo Isidro Triggering Violence in Sinaloa

Dramatic footage released by authorities shows heavily armed personnel in camouflage moving through dimly lit structures to apprehend Meza Flores. The video depicts the suspect being handcuffed with his wrists bound and his head hung low as armed guards swarm the location. Following the arrest, the suspect was rushed to a vehicle and subsequently evacuated to Mexico City on a Mexican Air Force plane to be handed over to prosecutors for legal proceedings.

Stakeholder Positions and Cartel Allegations

Meza Flores is identified as the chief of the Beltran Leyva criminal organization, which maintains alliances with the Mayos, one of the two rival factions within the powerful Sinaloa cartel. He later established his own violent faction known as the Meza Flores Transnational Criminal Organization. His FBI Most Wanted poster alleges that his organization is responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States.

Advertisement

Alongside Meza Flores, Mexican authorities also arrested two other alleged leaders of his gang during the operation. The individuals apprehended include Germán N, known by the alias Serafín and described as the alleged second-in-command, and José N, an alleged financial operator for the Beltran Leyva network. These arrests are part of a broader effort to dismantle the leadership structures of major transnational criminal organizations operating in Mexico.

Real-World Impact on Guasave and Public Safety

The seizure of the drug lord triggered widespread panic and violence in Guasave, with locals reporting fear for their lives as the city descended into turmoil. The Mexican Defence Ministry confirmed that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed during the ensuing gun battle, bringing the total death toll to at least 11 people. A federal official, speaking anonymously, noted that criminals maintained at least 10 roadblocks on the streets of Guasave, utilizing burning vehicles to block movement.

Chaos erupted across the city as petrol stations and vehicles were set ablaze, blocking roads and creating hazards for residents. Footage from a professional baseball game at Kuroda Park stadium revealed the extent of the disruption, as players from the Venados de Mazatlan and Algodoneros de Guasave teams abandoned the field mid-game. Gunfire rained down on the residential area, prompting fans and players to scramble for cover as the violence halted local sporting activities.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps for the Arrested

Meza Flores is currently subject to an arrest warrant for organized crime and offenses against public health within Mexico. Additionally, the United States has issued an extradition order for criminal association related to drug distribution. While the suspect has been transferred to prosecutors in Mexico City, it remains unclear when or if he will be extradited to the United States for criminal proceedings.

Advertisement

The operation marks a significant disruption to the operations of the Meza Flores Transnational Criminal Organization, which had controlled drug production and distribution in several locations throughout Mexico for more than a decade. The successful capture demonstrates the ongoing cooperation between Mexican elite military forces and US intelligence agencies in targeting high-value fugitives who have previously evaded law enforcement efforts.