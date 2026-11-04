Mexican Musician Wins $200,000 Verdict After Aurora Police Raid

A jury awarded $200,000 to Salvador Alonso Guerrero Salmeron after Aurora Police officers screamed gibberish Spanish and deployed a K-9 during a mistaken home raid in March 2023.

A jury has ordered the Aurora Police Department to pay $200,000 to Salvador Alonso Guerrero Salmeron, a professional musician from Mexico, following a traumatic home raid in March 2023. The verdict addresses a violent encounter where officers screamed nonsensical phrases in Spanish while deploying a K-9 against the non-English speaking visitor. This legal decision highlights significant failures in police conduct during the execution of an arrest warrant at a residence on the 1400 block of South Yampa Court.

Aurora Police Raid Mechanism And K-9 Deployment

The incident began when Aurora Police officers arrived at the location to execute an arrest warrant for drug charges against a different individual. Upon entering the home, officers initiated a chaotic interaction with Salmeron, who was residing there at the time. According to his attorney, the officers shouted confusing and grammatically incorrect commands in Spanish, which further disoriented the musician. The verbal confusion included reported phrases such as 'fart police, fart the wood' and 'We have a police fart, entrance wood,' which hold no legitimate legal or instructional meaning.

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Salmeron, who does not speak English, was attempting to explain his presence and legal status during the intrusion. He sought to show law enforcement that he was in the United States on a valid tourist visa. Despite his attempts to communicate through documentation, the situation escalated when a K-9 was deployed. The aggressive response resulted in significant physical harm to the visitor during the chaotic exchange.

Jury Finds Officers Grant Peet And Robert Wong Liable

The legal proceedings concluded with a jury finding specific officers liable for their actions during the raid. Officer Grant Peet was held responsible for malicious prosecution, indicating a failure to properly justify the legal basis for the confrontation. Simultaneously, Officer Robert Wong was found liable for excessive force, directly addressing the unjustified physical aggression used against the musician.

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Salmeron's legal team emphasized the severe impact of the verdict on their client's well-being. In a press release dated November 3, the attorneys stated that Salvador has lived with ongoing physical and emotional consequences from an attack that should never have occurred. They noted the profound indignity of being treated like a criminal while merely trying to prove his legal right to be in the country. The jury's decision effectively validates the claim that the officers' actions were unwarranted and harmful.

Connection To Historical Aurora Police Department Scandals

This lawsuit occurs against the backdrop of a troubled history for the Aurora Police Department, which has faced multiple high-profile controversies in recent years. The department is widely recognized for its checkered record, including the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed massage therapist who volunteered to play violin at a local shelter. McClain died shortly after a brutal encounter where he was placed in a neck hold by Officer Randy Roedema and administered a lethal dose of ketamine by Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics.

Legal repercussions from that tragedy have continued to unfold, adding weight to current scrutiny of the department's conduct. In 2024, Officer Randy Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in jail after being convicted of homicide and third-degree assault. Two other officers, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, were acquitted of similar charges. Additionally, two Denver-area paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec, were found guilty of criminally negligent homicide for their roles in the fatal encounter.

Ongoing Challenges With Gang Control In Aurora

Beyond individual officer misconduct, the department faces broader accusations regarding its management of criminal organizations in the city. In 2024, reports emerged suggesting that Aurora police were aware that the Venezuelan super gang Tren de Aragua had seized control of three apartment buildings. Internal city records obtained by media outlets indicated that staff members admitted these properties were under complete gang control.

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Despite these internal admissions, public statements from law enforcement denied the existence of a significant gang problem. A June 2024 police report explicitly stated that the Aurora-Multi-Family Properties were under the complete control of gangs. These conflicting narratives between internal records and public statements suggest systemic issues in transparency and accountability. The Department has not yet provided a public comment regarding the recent civil rights verdict or these ongoing allegations.