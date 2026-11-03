Mexican TV Host Inés Gómez Mont Arrested in Miami Over $146M Tax Fraud

Mexican television personality Inés Gómez Mont was detained in Miami on Friday following a five-year manhunt for her alleged involvement in a massive $146 million tax fraud scheme and organized crime activities. She denies all charges as extradition proceedings begin.

Mexican television host Inés Gómez Mont was taken into custody by law enforcement officials in Miami, Florida, on Friday, October 30, ending a five-year international manhunt. The 43-year-old broadcaster, who has publicly maintained her innocence regarding serious financial allegations, is now facing extradition to Mexico where she is accused of masterminding a complex $146 million tax fraud operation.

Arrest Details and Custody Status

Police officers detained the mother-of-six in the Florida city after she had been the subject of an international arrest warrant for half a decade. Visual documentation of the arrest shows Gómez Mont standing with handcuffs on her wrists while two officers held her arms. She was dressed in a blue mini skirt, a white cropped top, and sneakers at the time of the detention.

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The Mexican Attorney General's Office officially accused Gómez Mont of participating in organized crime, money laundering, and conducting operations with funds of illicit origin. Authorities allege that she utilized a sophisticated network of shell companies to divert nearly $146 million from public funds. The detention marks a significant development in a case that has drawn intense media scrutiny across both Latin America and the United States.

The Alleged $146 Million Fraud Mechanism

According to court documents released by Mexican authorities, the fraud scheme centered on two security contracts obtained from the Ministry of Interior in 2016. These contracts were awarded to a ghost firm named Inteligencia Cibernética, which was allegedly controlled by Gómez Mont and her husband, lawyer Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga. The value of these contracts totaled three billion pesos.

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The official agreement required the company to supply security systems for seven prisons located in the states of Sonora, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Durango, Oaxapas, Chiapas, and Morelos. However, the Mexican Attorney General's Office stated in a legal filing that the equipment never reached the prisons. Instead, officials allegedly diverted the money to the company in a corrupt and illegal manner, preventing the funds from being used for prison security improvements.

To facilitate the money laundering process, Inteligencia Cibernética is accused of using seven other bogus entities named Arromlop, Rancel, Modeno, Comcelint, Gupea, Tangamanga, and an individual associate. Between September 2016 and 2017, these entities allegedly created invoices for services that were never rendered. The couple conducted approximately 1,500 banking operations to move the illicit funds, creating a paper trail of fictitious transactions designed to obscure the true source of the money.

Legal Battles and International Warrants

A federal judge in Mexico issued arrest warrants for both Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga in September 2021. At that time, the couple fled the country with their family, evading capture. In response to their disappearance, the Mexican Attorney General's office requested that Interpol issue an international arrest warrant, commonly known as a red notice, to facilitate their location and potential extradition.

The couple's escape led to a complex legal situation involving both Mexican and United States jurisdictions. Although Interpol controversially lifted its international red notices against the couple in September of this year, local arrest warrants in Mexico remained active. This decision was heavily criticized by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who viewed the lifting of the notices as a hindrance to justice.

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Gómez Mont has lived largely free in Miami for the past five years despite the active warrant. Her husband, Victor Álvarez Puga, who is known by the moniker 'King of the Invoice Mills,' was previously detained in 2025 in Miami, Florida, by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Gómez Mont is currently held in custody in the United States, pending immigration proceedings and the formal submission of extradition requests by Mexican authorities.

Public Denials and Potential Sentences

Gómez Mont has consistently denied any wrongdoing through social media and public statements. In September 2021, she addressed her 2.5 million Instagram followers, stating, 'I have been silent for a few days to try to understand the facts attributed to me and to focus on my defense.' She emphasized that she was innocent and had not committed any crime, despite not having access to the official case file at the time.

She further clarified her position in subsequent statements, asserting, 'To be clear, I have never stolen a peso. Nor have I received money from those contracts, much less have I seen or had 3 billion pesos in my life. I'm a full-time mom and TV host. And under no circumstances do I belong to organized crime.' She specifically denied receiving money from the two public contracts totaling three billion pesos.

If convicted of the charges, which include organized crime affiliation and tax fraud, Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga could each face prison sentences ranging from 20 to 60 years. The case highlights the challenges cross-border law enforcement agencies face when dealing with high-profile suspects who utilize complex corporate structures and international jurisdictions to evade prosecution.