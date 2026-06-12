Mexico and South Korea off to winning start at World Cup

Mexico and South Korea have both made winning starts to the World Cup, with Mexico defeating South Africa 2-0 in their opening match and South Korea coming from behind to beat Costa Rica 5-3.

Three players were sent off as World Cup co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa in a dramatic opening match at a packed Azteca Stadium. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio produced the flurry of red cards, dismissing South Africa 's Yaya Sithole for denying a goalscoring opportunity and Themba Zwane for a slap, then sending off Mexico 's Cesar Montes for a late foul.

Only four red cards were shown in the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup, while three had never been shown in a tournament-opening game before. Long before any hint of that turn of events, Mexico delighted their fans with the first goal of the finals after only nine minutes. South Africa midfielder Sithole was tackled by Erik Lira and the ball dropped to Julian Quinones whose powerful strike went through the legs of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Quinones almost made it 2-0 just before half-time, but his 12-yard first-time shot bounced off the foot of the right post. The hosts' task became much easier when Sithole was sent off five minutes into the second half, bringing down Brian Gutierrez when he was going through on goal.

Striker Raul Jimenez, 35, sealed the victory with his first goal at a World Cup, heading in powerfully from Roberto Alvarado's cross for Mexico's second, a moment that appeared to bring tears from the veteran. There are a further two games to come tonight/early hours of tomorrow morning, with the remaining two co-hosts in action. That means another two opening ceremonies and plenty of fanfare. Canada are first-up in Toronto before the USA play their first game tomorrow morning.

People gathered around big screens in Seoul to watch South Korea's win, too. Here are some of the best images from their celebrations. That's two matches down and just another 102 left to go! It was a fantastic start for co-hosts Mexico and South Korea secured a big come-from-behind win.

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