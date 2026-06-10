Mexico Assures World Cup Opening Amid Teacher Protests and Social Tensions

President Sheinbaum guarantees the World Cup opener will proceed despite widespread protests by teachers and families of the missing, highlighting deep social unrest and security challenges.

As Mexico gears up to host the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly stated that the game between Mexico and South Africa will go ahead as planned on Thursday, despite mounting protests from teachers' unions and families of the disappeared.

The assurances come amid a backdrop of social unrest, with demonstrators blocking roads, toppling World Cup statues, and condemning what they see as misplaced priorities. Sheinbaum dismissed claims of chaos, labeling them provocations intended to undermine the country's image on the global stage. The government has deployed over 100,000 security personnel across Mexico's three host cities, including soldiers, sailors, National Guard members, and police, to safeguard the tournament.

The protests, led by the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE), have been ongoing for over a week, with teachers demanding improved working conditions and better funding for public education. Their actions include road blockades that have disrupted traffic in Mexico City, as well as protests outside the stadium where the opening ceremony will take place.

In addition to the teachers, families of Mexico's 130,000 missing persons have joined the demonstrations, hanging flyers of their loved ones and urging authorities to focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis rather than sporting events. The convergence of these grievances highlights deep-seated social tensions that predate the World Cup, but which have been amplified by the government's security and logistical preparations.

Sheinbaum, a left-wing leader, is also navigating a deteriorating relationship with the United States ahead of crucial trade negotiations in July. The president has ordered public sector employees in Mexico City to work from home during the World Cup to reduce disruption, but critics argue that such measures are insufficient. In her daily briefing, Sheinbaum stated: There is a provocation … to show that there is chaos in Mexico. And that's not true.

The opening is guaranteed. It's guaranteed - there's no problem. The opening will take place and we're not going to fall for any provocation. The government remains confident in the security strategy, which has been in development for months, aiming to offset concerns about violence and instability.

Meanwhile, international fans have begun gathering in the capital, creating a festive atmosphere that contrasts with the ongoing demonstrations. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States and Canada, is seen as a major opportunity for Mexico to showcase its strengths, but the unrest threatens to overshadow the event. With temperatures remaining high and social tensions simmering, all eyes will be on Mexico City tomorrow





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