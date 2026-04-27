MI5 Uses 'Spotify-Wrapped' Style Video to Urge New IRA Members to Quit

MI5 is employing a novel approach to counter the New IRA, sending personalized video messages to suspected members highlighting the negative consequences of their actions and urging them to reconsider their involvement. This follows a recent car bomb attack in Belfast.

British security services are employing innovative tactics to dissuade members of the New IRA from continuing their violent activities, following a recent car bomb attack outside a Belfast Police Station.

In a move reminiscent of Spotify's year-end 'Wrapped' feature, MI5 has been circulating personalized video messages to suspected associates of the group. These one-minute reels compile news snippets detailing police raids, criminal convictions, and controversies surrounding the New IRA, posing the question: 'Is this what you want done in your name? There are better paths to take.

' This initiative builds upon previous warning messages issued last year, threatening financial sanctions against those involved in fundraising for the organization. The car bomb, detonated in Dunmurry, southwest of Belfast, involved a 'gas cylinder-type device' placed in a hijacked delivery driver's vehicle. The explosion occurred around 10:50 pm on Saturday, prompting the evacuation of residents, including two infants.

The security threat level in Northern Ireland is currently assessed as 'substantial,' indicating a likely imminent attack, though authorities view the danger as persistent rather than escalating. The MI5 video specifically highlights the detrimental impact of the New IRA's actions, showcasing bomb attacks, drug trafficking, and extortion targeting vulnerable individuals. It questions the leadership's motives, suggesting they prioritize personal gain over the well-being of their followers, and emphasizes the potential for personal exploitation.

The message concludes with a call for individual responsibility and the possibility of positive change. This outreach program, utilizing mobile phones, is not a new strategy for MI5. Reports from November revealed prior text message warnings regarding financial and legal repercussions for continued fundraising. These messages stressed the lack of anonymity for those involved and the risks posed not only to themselves but also to their families and communities.

The recent bombing in Dunmurry follows a similar, albeit unsuccessful, attempt in Lurgan weeks prior, both attributed to the New IRA. The New IRA represents a faction of dissident republicans who reject the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, seeking a united Ireland. Law enforcement officials, including Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, believe there are strong similarities between the two incidents, pointing towards the New IRA's involvement.

Political leaders across the spectrum have condemned the attack, with Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill emphasizing that those responsible do not represent the views of the population. Sir Keir Starmer also voiced strong condemnation and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges to peace and security in Northern Ireland, despite decades of progress





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