MI5 and the Ministry of Defence issue public warnings that Russian operatives are targeting British companies supplying military aid to Ukraine with sabotage and intimidation.

Security services MI5 and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have issued a rare public alert warning that the Kremlin is actively plotting to sabotage British businesses supplying weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. The joint warning indicates that Moscow is seeking to use proxy actors, including homegrown criminals, to undermine support for the Ukrainian armed forces through intimidation and low-sophistication attacks.

Russian Tactics and Threat Mechanisms

The National Protective Security Authority (NPSA), which operates within MI5, stated that Russian spies could seek to intimidate individuals involved in British defense firms or firebomb facilities. This intervention occurs as Moscow continues to threaten Europe with drones, cyber-attacks, and a broader sabotage campaign targeting critical infrastructure. The security alert explicitly warns organizations that supply equipment to Ukraine to expect potential targeting.

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Security Minister Dan Jarvis highlighted the seriousness of these threats by pointing to recent sabotage attempts across Europe. He described it as truly shameful that actors are disrupting the way of life for allies, especially those doing vital work in support of Ukraine. Jarvis emphasized that national security is strongest when businesses, intelligence agencies, and government departments collaborate to detect and deter these threats.

Government Response and Corporate Briefings

Armed Forces Minister Louise Sandher-Jones added that Russia and other hostile states pose a growing threat to firms equipping Britain's military. She stated that while the government will stand alongside industry, every company has a responsibility to strengthen its own security. To address these concerns, the MoD announced that closed-door threat briefings will be delivered to business leaders in Whitehall.

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These sessions, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will be chaired by defense and security ministers alongside senior representatives from the UK intelligence community. The goal is to ensure that corporate leaders are fully aware of the elevated risks and the specific measures they must implement to protect their operations and staff from hostile reconnaissance and physical attacks.

Historical Context and Previous Incidents

Russia has already carried out sabotage attacks on British soil targeting companies supporting Ukraine. In October last year, six men were jailed for torching a warehouse in Leyton, east London, which stored aid and Starlink satellite equipment destined for Ukraine. The group had been recruited by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization operating on behalf of the Kremlin, prosecutors confirmed.

The March 2024 attack caused £1 million in damage, serving as a stark precedent for the current warnings. Additionally, earlier this year, Britain caught Russian submarines testing a secret new weapon designed to disable critical undersea cables. The UK, working alongside US and Norwegian forces, exposed this operation in the Arctic waters off the Svalbard archipelago in spring, disrupting the Moscow Gugi undersea warfare directorate.

Mandatory Security Protocols for Defense Firms

MI5 has issued a series of specific measures businesses must take to protect themselves against these heightened threats. Companies have been instructed to remove unnecessary information about staff, facilities, and operations from the internet to make targeting harder for Kremlin agents. This digital hygiene is critical as undersea cables carry 99 percent of international data traffic, making them vital economic assets.

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Officials have also urged firms to harden their physical security measures, including improving CCTV coverage and training staff to detect and report hostile reconnaissance. The alert specifically directs companies to identify their most critical personnel, technology, and facilities, and to assess vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hostile actors. These protocols aim to create a resilient defense network for the UK defense industry.

The warnings echo fears expressed by Western officials who warned that Vladimir Putin has an appetite to expand his sabotage campaign across Europe. Weeks after these comments, bosses at British defense firms supplying weapons to Ukraine were notified about the elevated risks during a roundtable between top government officials and CEOs. This coordinated approach underscores the urgency of the situation for companies like BAE Systems and other defense contractors.