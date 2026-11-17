Verchna Philippe and Darnell McLean were killed in Miami Gardens by abusive ex Scloiwen Jean Baptiste, who then died by suicide after a violent chase and shooting.

Verchna Philippe and Darnell McLean were fatally shot by her former partner, Scloiwen Jean Baptiste, in Miami Gardens on Sunday morning. The violent incident resulted in the deaths of the two 25-year-olds before Jean Baptiste died by suicide.

Shooting Details on Northwest 10th Avenue

Police report that the tragedy occurred near the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and 185th Street. Philippe and McLean were seated inside a vehicle when Jean Baptiste arrived at the location riding in an Uber. He immediately opened fire on the pair, which caused Philippe to lose control of her car and crash into a nearby fence.

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Darnell McLean attempted to flee the scene on foot, but investigators state that Jean Baptiste pursued him, shot him, and then returned to the vehicle. He fired additional shots at Verchna Philippe before turning the weapon on himself. McLean was pronounced dead at the scene, while Philippe was transported to a hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Mother Reveals History of Abuse and Stabbing

Verchna Philippe's mother, Nadege Jean Pierre, provided a devastating account of the long-standing abuse her daughter endured. She told NBC6 that Jean Baptiste is a psychopath and had previously threatened to murder her daughter. Last year, the ex-boyfriend stabbed Philippe, an act that occurred while they were getting into an Uber. Philippe attempted to disarm him, but he refused to relinquish the knife and inflicted the injuries.

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Nadege Jean Pierre described her daughter as her right hand and her everything. She explained that she had been waiting all night for Philippe to return home. Her fear was confirmed the following morning when detectives arrived at her residence to inform her of the tragic events that unfolded.

Community Shock and Suspect Criminal History

Local residents expressed shock at the brutality of the crime. One neighbor reported hearing gunshots and witnessing the car crash near their backyard. They observed Philippe attempting to escape the vehicle before running into a gate, where she was subsequently shot. Another resident, Claudette Vassell, described the event as scary and noted the prevalence of killings in the area.

Authorities confirmed that Scloiwen Jean Baptiste has a criminal record dating back to 2015. His history includes documented incidents of violence against his former girlfriend, Verchna Philippe. In 2024, he had explicitly threatened to kill her, highlighting the escalating danger that ultimately led to the fatal shooting on Sunday morning.

Families Mourn Victims of Domestic Violence

The families of the victims are left to grieve a senseless loss of life. Nadege Jean Pierre's statements paint a picture of a mother who desperately tried to protect her daughter from a known abuser. The stabbing incident last year and the threats in 2024 were warning signs that went unheeded until the fatal confrontation.

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Darnell McLean's mother, who requested anonymity, honored her son's memory by describing him as a loving and kind individual. She directly addressed the perpetrator, stating that taking her son's life also took hers. The Miami Police Department continues to investigate the full circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent suicide.