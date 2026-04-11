Miami Heat Waive Terry Rozier Amid Gambling Scandal, Finalizing Roster for Postseason

The Miami Heat have waived guard Terry Rozier, ending their association with the player who faces charges related to a gambling investigation. This decision comes as the team prepares for the postseason and finalizes its roster. The move follows Rozier's indictment and subsequent leave from the NBA, creating a difficult situation for the Heat. The team is now looking to move forward without Rozier as the legal process unfolds.

The Miami Heat have formally terminated their association with guard Terry Rozier , waiving him as the team solidifies its roster for the upcoming postseason. This decision marks the end of a tumultuous period that began when Rozier was placed on indefinite, unpaid leave by the NBA in October following a shocking federal indictment. The 32-year-old was implicated in a major FBI investigation involving over 30 individuals and allegations of illegal sports-gambling activity.

The Heat announced the move on Friday, just hours before the deadline for teams to waive players with expiring contracts ahead of the play-in tournament. By waiving Rozier now, the organization creates a crucial roster spot, which allows them to add a new player before the playoff eligibility deadline on Sunday. Rozier never played a single game for Miami this season, as the league took swift action after the federal charges were brought against him last year. This has left the team to re-evaluate their roster and approach the rest of the season without him. This decision allows the team to focus on the future without the baggage of the ongoing legal battle. This allows the team to refocus on the challenges ahead and strengthen the roster for the play-in tournament and playoffs.\Rozier pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces and is currently out on a $3 million bond. The arrest is a result of Rozier's alleged actions during a 2023 game against the New Orleans Pelicans, when he was still a member of the Charlotte Hornets. Federal investigators allege that a bettor placed a substantial $14,000 bet on Rozier's 'unders' right before the game was scheduled to start. Rozier subsequently left that game after only nine minutes, citing a foot injury, an action that led to the suspicious wagers paying out in full. The FBI also claims that Rozier tipped off a friend, Deniro Laster, who then allegedly sold that insider information to other bettors for around $100,000. Rozier has consistently denied any wrongdoing, with his legal team emphasizing that the guard is eager to 'win this fight' and clear his name in court. In December, he pleaded not guilty to serious charges of wire fraud and money laundering before being released on a significant $3 million bond. The legal complications presented a major challenge for the Heat, who acquired Rozier in a high-profile trade from Charlotte in January 2024 in exchange for a first-round pick. It later came to light that Miami was unaware of the federal and NBA investigations into Rozier when the trade with the Hornets was completed. The team quickly realized this would become a significant challenge for the team. This lack of knowledge has proven costly and resulted in a complicated situation.\As a consequence of the oversight, the Hornets reportedly agreed to provide the Heat with a future second-round draft pick as compensation for the fallout. Although Rozier won a salary dispute in February, ensuring his $26.6 million salary was paid, the Heat remained committed to moving forward without the veteran. Sources suggest that waiving Rozier is as much about safeguarding the 'Heat Culture' and compliance standards as it is about managing the team's luxury tax. The team has performed well despite his absence, leaning on a deep, experienced guard rotation to secure a position in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament this month. The NBA has demonstrated a zero-tolerance policy towards gambling in recent years, making any potential return to the court highly unlikely until his case is fully resolved. As the legal proceedings continue in federal court, the guard's future in professional basketball hinges entirely on the outcome of his trial. The Heat now move forward with a roster focused on competing in the playoffs while navigating the legal ramifications of the trade. The team has a strong core of players who are ready to rise to the occasion





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