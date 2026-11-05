Miami Helicopter Crash Kills Pilot Tomas Pendas; Two Survivors Rescue

A Robinson R44 helicopter crashed into Biscayne Bay near Key Biscayne, killing pilot Tomas Pendas. Passengers Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro were rescued and hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A Robinson R44 helicopter carrying three men crashed into the waters of Biscayne Bay near Key Biscayne on Wednesday, resulting in one fatality and two survivors fighting for their lives. The pilot, identified as 63-year-old Tomas Pendas, died in the incident, while passengers Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro were pulled from the water by emergency responders and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The accident occurred after the aircraft, which appeared to be chartered for aerial filming, plummeted into the bay during a southward flight. Dramatic footage released by authorities showed the overturned aircraft bobbing in the water as multi-agency rescue teams raced to save those on board.

Chronology of the Wednesday Helicopter Crash

The Robinson R44 departed North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines at approximately 10.48am on Wednesday, according to flight tracking data and preliminary reports. The aircraft was carrying three adult men and was heading south when the disaster struck. Flight-tracking information recorded the aircraft's last known position in the crash area at approximately 11.17am. Just minutes after this final transmission, a mayday call was received by US Customs and Border Protection marine agents at around 11.30am. The distress signal was initiated by a Good Samaritan who witnessed the helicopter go down near Key Biscayne, off the coast of Miami. A separate distress call was simultaneously made to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office at the same time, triggering an immediate and coordinated emergency response across multiple jurisdictions.

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Multi-Agency Rescue Operations in Biscayne Bay

Emergency crews from several agencies converged on the scene near Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park to execute the rescue. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office marine patrol officers arrived promptly and took charge of the lifesaving efforts, taking over from the civilian bystander who had already begun assisting a man struggling in the water. A Miami Marine agent was photographed wrapping his arms around a soaked passenger to lift him to safety. The individual who survived the initial impact was brought toward No Name Harbor on Key Biscayne, where Miami Fire Rescue personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures but were ultimately unable to save him. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the location. The remaining two men, Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro, were located by officers from CBP's Air and Marine Operations after a brief search of the surrounding waters. They were extracted from the bay and transported to a landing zone established near Bill Baggs State Park, where a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter was waiting to airlift them to medical facilities.

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Identity of Pilot and Passengers Involved

Authorities have confirmed the identities of all three individuals aboard the chartered aircraft. The deceased pilot was identified as Tomas Pendas, aged 63. The two passengers who survived the crash and are currently receiving medical attention are Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro. Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz provided additional details during a news conference, confirming that the Robinson R44 was a four-seat aircraft commonly utilized for private flights, sightseeing, and aerial photography. The preliminary investigation indicated that the commercial helicopter was being used specifically to film boats as they traveled south. The aircraft featured distinctive yellow emergency flotation devices visible beneath the landing skids, which were seen underwater as the plane floated upside down in the bay. These details suggest the crew had prepared for water landings, though the outcome was fatal for the pilot.

Medical Status and Investigation into Causes

Both Ryan McCoy and Ryan Ferraro were transported via medical helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. Upon arrival, they were listed in critical but stable condition. The rescue operation involved a massive mobilization of resources, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue, Key Biscayne Fire Rescue, the US Coast Guard, sheriff's deputies, and federal marine officers. Two interceptor boats also played a key role in the water-based extraction efforts. The cause of the crash remains under active investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration. MDSO Homicide Bureau detectives have assumed responsibility for the death investigation involving Tomas Pendas. Investigators are examining all potential factors, including mechanical failure and weather conditions. South Florida had experienced heavy showers in the days preceding the accident, with thunderstorms and gusty winds reported in the wider area, though authorities have not yet confirmed if weather played a role in the crash.