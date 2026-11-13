Miami Mother Arrested For Child Endangerment After Autistic Daughter Found At Family Dollar

Jasmine Greer faces two child endangerment charges after her nonverbal autistic daughter was found wandering alone at a Family Dollar store in South Miami.

Jasmine Greer, a 37-year-old mother-of-three from Miami, was taken into custody on Wednesday after police alleged she neglected her nonverbal autistic daughter, allowing the five-year-old child to roam unsupervised inside and outside a Family Dollar store in South Miami. The arrest follows two separate incidents within a four-day period where the vulnerable child was discovered wandering alone with a soiled diaper, prompting an urgent response from local law enforcement officers.

Surveillance Footage Shows Wandering Child

Sergeant Fernando Bosch of the South Miami Police Department told WPLG that surveillance video captured the five-year-old girl running through a parking lot by herself on Tuesday. The footage also showed the special-needs child sitting on the floor of a store aisle eating candy while barefoot. Police stated that the child had been wandering around the dollar store with a soiled diaper during these incidents, highlighting the severe lack of supervision provided by her mother at the time.

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Greer allegedly told police she was cleaning her apartment when she realized her daughter had slipped out of the home. She claimed she subsequently went to the leasing office to review security footage to locate the missing child. However, investigators found that this was not the first time the child had been left unattended. Bosch noted that Greer had reported her child missing just a week prior to the latest incident, at which point she traced the girl to the same Family Dollar store where she was subsequently found again.

History Of Neglect And Police Response

During the previous incident a week earlier, Sergeant Bosch explained that the child almost got hit by a car before appearing back at the Family Dollar store with a soiled diaper. A report was written at that time, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified to start their investigation into the matter. Despite this prior intervention, the child was found wandering alone again within days, leading to Greer being transported to the South Miami Police Department for further questioning and eventual arrest.

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Investigators say Greer admitted to inadequate supervision and acknowledged that her daughter was prone to slipping out of the apartment. Bosch emphasized the potential danger, stating that the child could have been seriously injured or hit by a car during her unsupervised outings. The Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office has been contacted for comment regarding the ongoing legal proceedings against the Miami resident.

Bond Hearing And Child Custody Details

During Greer's bond hearing, a judge found probable cause for the two charges of child endangerment and assigned a public defender to the mother, who has no prior arrest history. Bail was set at $20,000, and the court imposed a strict stay-away order prohibiting her from contacting her daughter or coming within 500 feet of the child upon release. The judge explicitly stated in court that Greer cannot have contact with the minor child, to which Greer replied in the affirmative.

The three children in Greer's custody are currently in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families while the investigation continues. Police revealed that their inquiry into Greer uncovered that she had also failed to supervise another one of her daughters, who is seven years old. That child went missing for several hours after returning from school before being eventually found. The South Miami Police Department continues to monitor the situation as the child welfare investigation proceeds.