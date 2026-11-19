Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh denies claims she encouraged a Labour rebellion against the Rosebank oilfield, as internal party divisions threaten UK energy policy stability.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has categorically denied allegations that she was privately encouraging a revolt among Labour Members of Parliament regarding the proposed Rosebank oilfield scheme in the North Sea. These claims have intensified internal tensions within the ruling party, with cabinet ministers reportedly believing that Ms. Fahnbulleh has been inciting objections to the drilling project despite her official responsibility to oversee the quasi-judicial decision-making process.

Detailed Allegations And Internal Labour Tensions

According to reports from The Times, senior cabinet ministers hold the view that Ms. Fahnbulleh has been actively fostering resistance to the scheme among her own party colleagues. Sources close to the Energy Secretary have firmly rejected these accusations, describing the rumors as categorically untrue and damaging to the integrity of the decision-making process. The speculation creates a complex political environment for Ms. Fahnbulleh, who is currently presiding over the final stages of the assessment for the giant oilfield located west of Shetland.

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The scale of internal opposition appears to be growing significantly within the Labour Party. At least 75 Members of Parliament have reportedly signed a private letter circulating among MPs to express their objection to the drilling going ahead. However, further speculation suggests that as many as 200 Labour MPs could ultimately oppose the proposals, which represents a substantial portion of the parliamentary majority. One MP opponent told the Daily Mail that the number of dissenters is significant and emphasized that they have been actively making concerns known by signing letters and feeding feedback directly to the party whips.

Divergent Views On Energy Policy And Climate Goals

The debate surrounding the Rosebank project highlights a sharp ideological divide between different factions within the Labour government and its historical predecessors. Former Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, who was recently appointed Foreign Secretary by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in July, previously stated that approving Rosebank would amount to climate vandalism. Despite the intense pressure and political fallout, Mr. Miliband insisted earlier in the week that he would definitely not resign if the project receives final approval, maintaining his stance that the environmental risks are unacceptable.

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In contrast, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to take a pragmatic approach to the future of drilling in UK waters, seeking to balance economic stability with climate commitments. This approach has already yielded results with the approval of the Jackdaw gas field last month, a decision that drew praise from former US President Donald Trump for opening up the North Sea to further development. The Jackdaw project is a gasfield designed to cater specifically to the domestic market, distinguishing it significantly from the Rosebank oilfield, which is primarily intended for export.

Environmental Concerns And Legal Precedents

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has previously distinguished between the two projects, stating that Rosebank is not in the same category as Jackdaw due to its export focus and higher carbon output. She emphasized that while Jackdaw serves domestic needs, Rosebank is an oilfield mainly for export, and that each application must be judged in its own right. Ms. Fahnbulleh asserted that it is absolutely critical for the decision to be consistent with the UK's climate obligations, carbon budgets, and the broader goals of the energy transition.

The legal history of these projects adds another layer of complexity to the current dispute. Both Jackdaw and Rosebank received initial approval from the previous Conservative government, but this consent was later withdrawn after a court ruled that the consent had been granted unlawfully. This legal challenge was brought by environmental campaigners, which forced the owners to seek fresh permission to extract oil and gas from the fields. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has insisted that the current Rosebank decision will be made through a rigorous quasi-judicial process that takes into account all relevant evidence, including comprehensive environmental assessments.

Market Implications And Future Political Risks

The potential approval of Rosebank carries significant political risks for the current administration, with frontbenchers rumored to be ready to quit if the project goes ahead. Chancellor John Healey is widely believed to be supportive of the project, likely citing the need for energy security and economic stability. Both the Conservative Party and Reform UK are actively urging the Government to approve Rosebank, arguing that it will boost North Sea tax revenues and reduce Britain's reliance on volatile energy imports from abroad.

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Despite the political maneuvering, the environmental impact remains a central point of contention. The Rosebank oil field is predicted to produce many more tons of carbon emissions than the Jackdaw gas field, raising serious questions about the UK's ability to meet its net zero targets. Climate campaigners have already begun to mobilize, gathering outside the Treasury earlier this week to protest against the continued expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure. The final outcome of the quasi-judicial process will determine not only the future of North Sea drilling but also the cohesion of the Labour government as it navigates the delicate balance between economic pragmatism and environmental responsibility.