Micahel Jackson Docuseries Trailer Released

The trailer for the Netflix three-part series opens with police searching Jackson's Neverland Ranch while a voiceover says He's the most famous man in the world being accused of the most heinous crime in the world. There is then footage shown of the Billie Jean star waving to crowds of fans holding signs to show their support outside the courthouse along with court drawings of his accusers giving evidence. Interspersed are clips of new interviews with participants involved in the trial from the perspective of both the defense and prosecution as members of the jury. One juror can be seen detailing how they came to determine the verdict saying What has to be proven is beyond a reasonable doubt Can you doubt that happened. Footage is also shown depicting the media circus surrounding the trial and a shot of Macaulay Culkin arriving at court to testify on Jackson's behalf. The pair's friendship has long been under scrutiny particularly as it begun when the Home Alone star was just 10 years old and also due to Jackson's claims that he would regularly sleep in a bed with Macaulay on one side and Kieran Culkin on the other. However Macaulay has publicly declared that he never did anything to me the never saw him do anything telling Esquire in 2020 If I had something to speak up about I would totally do it but no I never saw anything he never did anything. The trailer ends with Jackson himself appealing to the public ahead of the trial asking Please keep an open mind and let me have my day in court.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for a new docuseries exploring Michael Jackson's infamous 2005 criminal trial just weeks after the late singer's biopic broke records at the box office and sparked fierce backlash for omitting his child abuse allegations.

In 2003 the King of Pop was charged with multiple counts of child molestation involving 13-year-old cancer patient Gavin Arvizo resulting in the high-profile trial two years later where he ended up being acquitted. The upcoming docuseries Michael Jackson: The Verdict dissects the case against Jackson from the perspectives of both the prosecution and the defense with interviews with key individuals who were inside the courtroom including jurors and media figures





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jackson Docuseries Netflix Trailer Michael

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Janet Jackson's 60th Birthday Celebration: Lavish Bash & Special Memories with Friends and FamilyJanet Jackson celebrated her 60th birthday with a lavish bash at her California mansion, attended by her loved ones and her older sister La Toya Jackson. The video featured a heartwarming montage of Janet celebrating in comfort and style, with sweet hugs and words from friends and family. Janet also blew out the candles on at least two birthday cakes and enjoyed toasts, gifts, and a pool party decorated with pink balloons.

Read more »

Arsenal's Kai Havertz deserved red card for 'dangerous' tackle on Lesley Ugochukwu, insists Burnley boss Michael JacksonBurnley boss Michael Jackson slams the decision not to send off Arsenal's Kai Havertz for a dangerous tackle. Arsenal are now one win away from the Premier League title and face PSG in the Champions League final.

Read more »

Keith Jackson believes Steve Clarke is going to spring a World Cup surpriseOur man was at the squad unveiling and reckons the handbrake might come off in America

Read more »

Kylie Minogue's net worth as Netflix series dropsNetflix has just released a three-part docuseries about the incredible life and career of Kylie Minogue and fans want to know how much the pop star is worth

Read more »