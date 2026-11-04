Michael Alfonso Wins Wisconsin Seat, Becomes Youngest US Congressman

Michael Alfonso defeats Democratic candidate in Wisconsin's 7th District to become the youngest member of Congress, surpassing Maxwell Frost.

Michael Alfonso has secured a historic victory in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, becoming the youngest person ever elected to the United States Congress. The Republican candidate defeated Democrat Matt Clark with approximately 56 percent of the vote, inheriting the seat previously held by Tom Tiffany. Alfonso is set to take office younger than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was in 2018 and younger than current record holder Maxwell Frost.

Historical Age Record in Congress

Alfonso will assume the title of youngest member of Congress from Democrat Maxwell Frost, who was elected at age 25 in 2022. Alfonso, who turns 26 later this year, will also be the first member of Congress born in the 2000s. The Associated Press called the race for Alfonso around 10pm on election night. Unofficial results showed Alfonso leading Clark 56.1 percent to 43.9 percent with 79 percent of votes counted.

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Family Ties and Campaign Funding

The win follows a primary campaign where family connections were heavily scrutinized. Alfonso is married to Evita Duffy, daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. President Donald Trump endorsed Alfonso as a MAGA Warrior during the general election. His campaign received $1 million transferred from Duffy's former congressional campaign account to a political action committee supporting his candidacy.

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Economic and Social Policy Platform

Alfonso made his youth a central part of his pitch to voters in the heavily Republican district. He campaigned on affordability, conservative social policies, and support for the president's agenda. Key proposals include making tax cuts permanent and introducing measures to lower healthcare and housing costs. He has also called for legislation restricting access to girls' bathrooms to biological females.

Political Context in Wisconsin

The victory provides a bright spot for Republicans in Wisconsin following recent losses. Democrats ousted Republican incumbents Derrick Van Orden and Bryan Steil earlier in the year. Alfonso graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and previously worked in construction. He produced content for the Dan Bongino Show before entering politics.