Michael Angarano Reveals 'Stunt Rehearsals' Left Him Sore in Elle Fanning's New Series

Michael Angarano, co-star of Elle Fanning in the upcoming series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles', shared details about the preparations for their intimate scenes, calling them 'stunt rehearsals'. The series explores complex relationships and financial struggles.

Michael Angarano , co-star of Elle Fanning in the upcoming comedy-drama series Margo's Got Money Troubles , recently discussed the preparations for their intimate scenes. The actor revealed that the process involved what were playfully termed 'stunt rehearsals,' a fitting description given the physical demands. These rehearsals, designed to choreograph the moments of intimacy between the characters, left Angarano feeling 'sore,' indicating the intensity and dedication required.

He shared these insights at the premiere of the series in New York City, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes work that went into creating these crucial scenes. This approach, he explained, helped him and Fanning to bond, fostering a comfortable and collaborative environment as they navigated the complex dynamics of their characters' relationship. The series itself delves into the story of Margo, portrayed by Fanning, a young woman who finds herself facing financial hardships after becoming pregnant following an affair with her married English professor, played by Angarano. The narrative follows Margo's journey as she grapples with the challenges of motherhood, financial insecurity, and unconventional methods to earn money. The Apple TV+ series, adapted from Rufi Thorpe's novel of the same name, promises to explore the complexities of human relationships with a focus on flawed individuals navigating difficult circumstances. This promises a nuanced portrayal, avoiding simplistic judgments and embracing the imperfections of its characters. This adds another layer of intrigue to the already captivating story. The series features a stellar cast, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. Kidman, in particular, will portray a leotard-clad wrestler, while Fanning's character, Margo, explores the world of online content creation by starting an OnlyFans account. The series synopsis teases Margo's decision to leverage her father's wrestling experience to gain popularity on the platform, presenting an interesting exploration of internet fame and the potential costs associated with it. Angarano described his role as Mark and his on-screen relationship with Fanning as 'complicated', 'dimensional,' and 'heavy'. He highlighted the dysfunctional nature of the characters and their relationship, noting the show's focus on presenting flawed individuals without judgment. His excitement about working with Fanning, with whom he shared a pre-existing friendship, further underscores the close-knit and supportive atmosphere on set. The chemistry between the actors and the story’s ability to depict real life struggles, and the difficulties faced by young women, promises to make the series a compelling watch. The story's exploration of unconventional financial strategies, in particular, is sure to resonate with audiences grappling with contemporary economic challenges. Margo's struggle highlights not only the personal challenges but the societal pressures that can push individuals to take measures they may not have previously considered. The series seems prepared to delve deeply into issues of personal choice, financial hardship, and the evolving landscape of online identity and income. Angarano also spoke about his anticipation for the project, noting that he and Fanning were friends before becoming co-stars. This existing friendship facilitated a comfortable working environment and enabled them to explore the complexities of their characters' relationship with a strong foundation of trust and understanding. He described the experience of filming the intimate scenes as a bonding one. He believes the series successfully presents flawed individuals without judgment, which is key to the show's potential success. The series has already created buzz for its premise, which features a complicated love story and the use of an OnlyFans account to solve financial difficulties. The premiere of Margo's Got Money Troubles is scheduled for Wednesday and will be available to stream on Apple TV+. The series has raised a few eyebrows due to the nature of the themes touched on. The series has adapted the book of the same name and promises to be an honest portrayal of the characters' realities. The series will give us a glimpse of the lengths people go to survive while still allowing them to feel relatable. The story is an exploration of contemporary issues through the lens of individual struggles. The audience is sure to feel a range of emotions with this new series, given the complex issues it tackles, such as relationship struggles and financial difficulties. The combination of all of these factors ensures that Margo's Got Money Troubles is one of the most exciting new shows to look out for. The cast alone promises to have everyone hooked





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Michael Angarano Shares Details of 'Sore' Preparations for Intimate Scenes with Elle Fanning in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'Michael Angarano, Elle Fanning's co-star, discusses the 'stunt rehearsals' and physical preparations for their intimate scenes in the upcoming series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles', revealing how the experience created a bonding experience. The series will be on Apple TV. The show focuses on Margo, played by Elle Fanning, who struggles to make ends meet after becoming pregnant by her married professor, played by Angarano. The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman.

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