Michael Angarano Shares Details of 'Sore' Preparations for Intimate Scenes with Elle Fanning in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

Michael Angarano, Elle Fanning's co-star, discusses the 'stunt rehearsals' and physical preparations for their intimate scenes in the upcoming series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles', revealing how the experience created a bonding experience. The series will be on Apple TV. The show focuses on Margo, played by Elle Fanning, who struggles to make ends meet after becoming pregnant by her married professor, played by Angarano. The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman.

Michael Angarano , co-star of Elle Fanning in the upcoming series Margo's Got Money Troubles , has shared insights into the preparations for their intimate scenes. The 38-year-old actor revealed that they underwent a process akin to stunt work, specifically rehearsing these scenes, which left him physically 'sore'.

During an interview with People at the New York City premiere, Angarano discussed the unique approach to filming the comedy-drama, emphasizing that the rehearsals were creatively referred to as 'stunt rehearsals.' He found the experience enjoyable, adding a layer of creative fun to the process. He highlighted that he and Fanning, who he has known as a friend prior to the series, engaged in physical preparations. Angarano described the rehearsals as a bonding experience, strengthening their connection as co-stars and allowing for a deeper understanding of the complex relationship between their characters in the show. The show focuses on Margo, played by Elle Fanning, a young woman facing financial struggles after dropping out of college and becoming pregnant through an affair with her married English professor, played by Angarano. Angarano elaborated on his role as Mark and the relationship dynamics with Fanning's character, Margo, describing it as 'complicated' and 'dimensional.' He was particularly excited to work alongside Fanning, having already established a friendship with her before they became co-stars. He found the exploration of the characters' dysfunctional relationship, which he finds, is presented by the series without judgment, as a highlight. He observed how the show handles the intricate nature of the relationship, which he says, is inappropriate and flawed, but adds that the exploration of the relationship was 'really fun.' The series, adapted from Rufi Thorpe's novel of the same name, is about a young woman who uses OnlyFans to earn money. The synopsis indicates that Margo, after facing financial difficulties and seeking help from her estranged father, starts an OnlyFans account. Angarano expressed that the rehearsals enhanced their connection, which was crucial for portraying the intense scenes. The show also features Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman. The series is set to premiere on Apple TV, providing a nuanced examination of complex character relationships. Margo's Got Money Troubles delves into the challenges faced by Margo as she navigates unexpected motherhood and financial constraints. She drops out of college and faces a series of difficulties. The narrative takes an unconventional turn when Margo turns to OnlyFans, using her father's expertise from professional wrestling to build her online presence. The story explores the complexities of her journey, raising questions about the costs and consequences of internet fame. The series promises to be a compelling portrayal of contemporary struggles, emphasizing character development and intricate relationship dynamics. The storyline offers a unique perspective on financial difficulties and how individuals adapt to overcome challenges. The series presents a narrative of a young woman's struggles to make ends meet, the show is expected to be a dramatic and thought-provoking series, examining how far people will go when challenged





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