Michael B. Jordan Denies Ciara Miller Dating Rumors; Source Cites Actor's Intense Focus on Directorial Debut

Summer House star Ciara Miller's rumored romance with actor Michael B. Jordan has been shut down by a source close to the actor, who states Jordan is too busy editing his directorial debut and has had no contact with Miller. The gossip stemmed from an anonymous tip suggesting Rihanna was playing matchmaker.

Recent speculation linking Summer House star Ciara Miller to acclaimed actor Michael B. Jordan has been definitively debunked.

The rumor mill began churning following an anonymous tip submitted to the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, which suggested that music mogul Rihanna was acting as a matchmaker between Miller and a prominent, award-winning A-list actor.

Fans immediately connected the description to Jordan, who had recently received an Oscar.

The tip claimed Rihanna had been directly messaging both Miller and the actor, facilitating a potential romance.

The story gained further traction when Miller's Summer House co-star and friend, Mia Calabrese, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When questioned about the validity of the rumors, Calabrese offered a non-committal response, stating she was open to the possibility and hoped it was true.

However, a source with direct knowledge of Michael B. Jordan's situation has exclusively informed the Daily Mail that these claims are entirely unfounded. The source unequivocally stated that Jordan has had no contact with Ciara Miller and has not expressed any interest in dating her, emphasizing that the entire narrative is simply a rumor.

The actor's current focus, according to the insider, is entirely on his professional endeavors.

Jordan is reportedly engrossed in the editing process for his upcoming film, The Thomas Crown Affair, a project where he not only stars in the leading role but also serves as director.

This demanding schedule leaves him with no free time for personal pursuits or romantic entanglements at present.

Michael B. Jordan recently made a public appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present a preview of The Thomas Crown Affair, a remake of the 1968 crime thriller. The original film depicted a billionaire art thief and an insurance investigator who fall in love, a narrative that Jordan's version will also explore with Adria Arjona playing the investigator role.

The actor has previously been candid about the challenges his busy career presents to his personal life and romantic relationships. In a 2024 interview on The Jay Shetty Podcast, Jordan expressed his internal conflict between desiring a partnership and the difficulty of finding someone who can truly understand and integrate into his demanding world. He acknowledged that a relationship involves more than just mutual affection, requiring a partner who can navigate the complexities of his high-profile career and lifestyle.

Sources close to Jordan have previously indicated that finding a compatible partner who aligns with his ambitious career goals and lifestyle has been a significant challenge.

Despite a desire for companionship, he has been prioritizing his work, leading to periods of singlehood.

His previous high-profile relationship with Lori Harvey concluded, after which Jordan reportedly decided to dedicate his full attention to his career, a strategy that has evidently yielded significant professional success and critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, the situation within the Summer House cast remains complex. Ciara Miller has yet to publicly address the fallout from her ex-fling West Wilson and former best friend Amanda Batula's revealed romance.

Batula and Wilson, who are still together and facing public scrutiny, confirmed their relationship in a joint statement. They cited the complicated dynamics and the pressures of reality television as reasons for their initial discretion, stating their intention was never to intentionally hide their feelings but rather to process them privately.

The pair emphasized their long-standing friendship and acknowledged that their recent romantic development was unexpected for both of them





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ciara Miller Michael B. Jordan Summer House Rihanna Rumor Debunked

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jack Miller’s alternative to 700cc Moto3 enginesPeter has worked for Crash.net for almost 20-years, helping set up the website’s two-wheel coverage during the gap year of an Automotive (Mechanical) Engineering degree, then re-joining the company following the completion of his studies.

Read more »

Meet Sienna Miller's Exact Lip Combo For The Perfect Nude LipWho knew recreating Sienna Miller's signature nude lip could be achieved in just two easy steps? Here's how to do it.

Read more »

Emmerdale's Danny Miller reveals 'hope' amid dad's dementia diagnosisThe actor has spoken openly about his dad's journey

Read more »

Jordan Hadaway: The 24-year-old manager who has won a top-flight promotion with LlandudnoHaving worked with the Real Madrid Foundation as a teenager, Jordan Hadaway has now led financially-challenged Llandudno to Wales' top-flight.

Read more »

Michael J. Fox Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Death Rumor HoaxActor Michael J. Fox steps out for his foundation's charity event following a CNN blunder that mistakenly reported his death, reassuring fans and maintaining his characteristic humor.

Read more »

Michael B. Jordan Romance Rumors with Summer House Star Ciara Miller DebunkedSources have exclusively revealed that rumors linking Michael B. Jordan to Summer House reality star Ciara Miller are false. The actor is reportedly too busy with his film editing to pursue a new relationship.

Read more »