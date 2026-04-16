Michael B. Jordan Romance Rumors with Summer House Star Ciara Miller Debunked

Sources have exclusively revealed that rumors linking Michael B. Jordan to Summer House reality star Ciara Miller are false. The actor is reportedly too busy with his film editing to pursue a new relationship.

Rumors swirled recently regarding Summer House star Ciara Miller and the possibility of a new romance with acclaimed A-lister Michael B. Jordan . These whispers gained traction after a tip was submitted to the gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, suggesting that pop superstar Rihanna had taken on a matchmaker role.

The anonymous tip claimed Rihanna was facilitating a connection between Miller and a prominent actor who had recently received an award, and who was reportedly showing significant interest. Social media sleuths quickly pinpointed Michael B. Jordan, 39, as the likely candidate, given his recent Oscar win for his performances in the acclaimed film Sinners. The speculation was further fueled when Miller's best friend and co-star, Mia Calabrese, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When questioned about the veracity of the rumors, Calabrese offered a coy response, stating, "I'm open to it. I hope it's true." However, a definitive source has exclusively informed the Daily Mail that the rumors are unfounded and that Michael B. Jordan has had no contact with Ciara Miller, nor has he expressed any interest in dating her. The source emphasized that it is merely a rumor and that Jordan is currently fully immersed in editing his latest film, leaving him with no time for other pursuits. Michael B. Jordan is presently occupied with the highly anticipated The Thomas Crown Affair, a remake in which he not only stars but also directs. His most recent public appearance since the Oscars was at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he offered attendees a sneak peek at the 1968 crime-thriller remake. The original film's narrative follows a billionaire art thief and an insurance investigator who fall in love during the pursuit. Jordan has been candid about prioritizing his career over romantic relationships in recent years due to his demanding schedule. He previously shared on the Jay Shetty Podcast in 2024 his internal debate regarding partnership and the complexities of integrating a partner into his demanding professional life. Finding someone who can comprehend not only him but also the entirety of what comes with his lifestyle has proven to be a challenge. The insider further elaborated that after the dissolution of his high-profile relationship with Lori Harvey, Jordan decided to dedicate his full energy to his work, a decision that has been met with considerable professional success and accolades. The extent to which Ciara Miller is ready to re-enter the dating scene following the recent revelation of her ex-fling West Wilson's relationship with her former best friend, Amanda Batula, remains uncertain. Miller has not yet publicly addressed the situation but is expected to do so at the upcoming Summer House season 10 reunion. In contrast, Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31, appear to be progressing with their relationship, having been observed together in New York City. The couple issued a joint statement acknowledging their romance, stating that they did not intend to hide their relationship and that the complicated dynamics and public scrutiny necessitated private processing before making a public announcement. They also expressed their long-standing friendship and the unexpected nature of their recent romantic development. Summer House fans have been eager for Ciara Miller to find a new partner, hoping for a relationship with a more prominent figure than her former co-star and ex, West Wilson. The timing of these rumors, coinciding with the romantic entanglements involving her friends and ex, has intensified fan interest in her personal life. The narrative of a reality star seeking new love amidst personal and professional drama is a familiar trope, and Miller's journey is being closely watched by her dedicated fanbase. The possibility of a high-profile romance with Michael B. Jordan, while ultimately denied by sources, captured the imagination of many, highlighting the public's fascination with the personal lives of reality television personalities and Hollywood stars alike. The intricate web of relationships within the Summer House cast continues to provide ample fodder for discussion and speculation, underscoring the show's enduring appeal





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