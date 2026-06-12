Michael Bublé Faces Fan Backlash Over World Cup Opening Performance

Canadian soccer fans criticized Michael Bublé's brief opening ceremony performance before Canada's first World Cup match, citing his Christmas music image and an unsuitable song choice during an otherwise electrifying event.

Canadian soccer supporters expressed strong criticism toward Michael Bublé following his short performance at the opening ceremony of the World Cup , held before Canada's inaugural match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 50-year-old singer appeared on the field in Toronto, performing his 2022 track 'Bring It On Home To Me' just moments before kickoff. The event, set in a 43,000-seat stadium, was meant to be a historic celebration for the host nation, but many viewers found Bublé's presence and song selection out of place. One fan commented, 'I have lived in Canada my whole life, we don't care about Gospel and it's nowhere near our identity.

What is that garbage song choice and who gives a f*** about Michael Bublé?

' Another wrote, 'Welcome to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Now here's Michael Bublé to put you to sleep.

' A third added, 'Good grief. If you want to watch Michael Bublé, go and watch him on Youtube or something.

' The backlash was amplified by Bublé's well-known association with Christmas music, prompting jokes such as 'Just seen Michael Bublé singing on TV and he's not trying to sell a Christmas album. I'm so confused,' and 'Canada defrosted Michael Bublé before Christmas to be at the opening game.

' Others questioned the appropriateness of the song choice, with one remarking, 'I don't understand why Michael Bublé is singing this particular song at this particular time. ' The ceremony also featured Alanis Morissette, who performed the Canadian national anthem, O Canada, despite her usual aversion to public appearances. Canada, playing as hosts for the first time, entered the match seeking their first-ever World Cup victory.

The team, dubbed the country's 'golden generation,' includes key players like striker Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies, though Davies was absent due to injury. Managed by former U.S. international Jesse Marsch-who was passed over for the U.S. coaching job in favor of Mauricio Pochettino-Canada aimed to prove a point. The game, however, started poorly; Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead after 21 minutes with a header from Jovo Lukic





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