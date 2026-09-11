Man United board yet to decide on Michael Carrick future after 4-4 Aston Villa draw

Manchester United's board has not made a final decision on Michael Carrick's future after a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa left the club 18th in the Premier League. The international break will be used to reassess the situation, with financial factors and recent performances both playing a part.

Manchester United's board is yet to make a final decision on Michael Carrick's future as head coach. The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday means United, who are 18th in the table, have made their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years.

Michael Carrick Future Uncertain Amidst Poor Results

Carrick's side have just one league win so far this term, their lowest position having played 10 matches since the 1986-87 campaign. The draw was Carrick's third match in charge since the board decided to give the 45-year-old more time to improve the side's form after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth on 25 October. The board felt Carrick and the players had earned the opportunity to show they could turn the club's fortunes around.

Also read Michael Carrick reacts as Manchester United snatch dramatic point in eight-goal Aston Villa thriller

The hierarchy were also aware that November's two-week break would offer an opportunity to reassess the situation in a calmer manner. They are determined to do exactly that, knowing the results and performances United have delivered in the past three games offer a mixed view of Carrick's tenure. Conceding eight goals, winning only once and dropping into the relegation zone are obvious negatives.

However, it is also felt fighting back from two goals down three times over the past two games showed that the players remain behind Carrick. United's hierarchy explored the possibility of replacing Carrick after the loss to Bournemouth last month, with ex-Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann considered. Carrick said after the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa that he would not step down.

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Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox will be influential in the decision whether to keep the former Middlesbrough boss. Carrick signed a two-year contract to become the permanent Manchester United manager during the summer, following an interim spell which convinced bosses he was the right man. The board's current stance is to stick by Carrick as they are very reluctant to pull the trigger.

Financial Costs Influence Manchester United Board Decision

This has been Manchester United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season, and the international break could be seen as the ideal time to make a change in the dugout. However, Carrick has shown positive signs in recent performances despite some iffy results, and the club are currently minded to back him, with the finances also playing a part.

It was revealed on 8 November that Manchester United have been reluctant to sack Carrick due to their recent track record with hiring and firing managers. His side have shown improvements in recent weeks, but discussions are believed to be ongoing about whether he is the right man to lead the club forwards long-term. The board are still hopeful that Carrick could remain in charge, with multiple factors believed to be playing a part including the possible financial outlay.

It was reported back in September that Manchester United are concerned about the money involved in sacking Carrick. Not only would it cost between £5-10million to relieve the manager of his duties, the club would then be forced to pay out for his replacement. Manchester United are reluctant to be forced into any major spending, as was seen during the summer transfer window, and that could place further delays on Carrick's exit.

A source said: Results haven't been good enough, they know that, and things will have to improve, but there have been positive signs so it's not a case where you feel he has to be sacked. I think a big part of the decision for Manchester United as well is, it's not cheap to keep sacking all of these managers and paying their contracts off.

We saw it with the last couple of managers, those were big payments and money they feel they shouldn't have had to spend, and it's the same with Michael Carrick. They want to avoid spending money for the sake of it, and I'm led to believe that is a big part of the reason they're reluctant to sack him.

Defensive Vulnerabilities Highlight Manchester United Struggles

Given the short time since he put pen to paper on his deal, there are concerns about the finances involved in his exit. United travel to arch rivals Liverpool on 22 November in their first match after the international break, with Carrick's side in 18th place in the Premier League. Following the Anfield trip, five of United's next seven league opponents are in the bottom half of the league.

This includes the four other sides currently in the bottom five, with meetings against Coventry, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, all at Old Trafford. Whether Carrick keeps his job or not, United will continue to struggle unless they stop conceding goals with such regularity. Only Crystal Palace and Ipswich have let in more than United's 19 league goals. They have conceded 15 times in the past three matches in all competitions.

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Their only clean sheet this term came against Azerbaijan title winners Sabah FK in the Champions League. Former United assistant boss Rene Meulensteen told BBC Radio Five Live: All the Premier League teams, whether they play home or away against Manchester United, fancy their chances because you can open them up and score goals. No matter what combination you find it's just not good enough.

I think Michael Carrick will be constantly puzzled as to what back four he can play because there's no certainty they can keep a clean sheet. Full-back Diogo Dalot took the brunt of fan ire at Old Trafford on Sunday. Huge cheers greeted his number being shown to confirm he was being replaced, which then turned to boos when he reached the dugout.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee, who suffered similar treatment when he was replaced after half an hour of a home defeat to Newcastle in December 2024, made a point of hugging Dalot as he made his way back to the bench. Asked if it was time to take Dalot out of the firing line, Carrick urged caution. He said: We've got to be careful with that. I understand the frustration and I understand the disappointment of the supporters, I get it.

We're all frustrated, we're all disappointed, and the players are as much as anyone, I guarantee you that. Diogo gives absolutely everything. He's played in different positions and played really well at times. He gives a penalty away.

He knows that. Maybe he can do a little bit better. He made a mistake. But I like what he brings to the team.

He cares an awful lot and he's giving everything. Carrick has won 15 out of 32 games since taking over from Ruben Amorim as Manchester United's head coach in January. The 45-year-old is facing intense scrutiny following what has been a miserable start to the season, with his side now in the bottom three in the Premier League table.

The 4-4 draw with Aston Villa can be seen both as a positive given the players' determination to fight back, and a negative with four goals conceded.