Michael Carrick Defends Manchester United Squad Amid Criticism

The United boss insists his players remain motivated despite having already achieved their primary objective for the campaign. He addresses the media, stating that the pride in representing the club and being part of it serves as a natural motivator, ensuring the team remains competitive in their final fixtures.

Michael Carrick has fiercely defended his Manchester United squad against claims they have checked out for the season following their lacklustre goalless draw at Sunderland .

Despite the Red Devils appearing to drop their intensity after securing Champions League qualification last week, United manager Carrick insists his players remain fully focused on their responsibilities. United manager Carrick has reacted strongly to suggestions that his side have 'gone to the beach' following their successful quest for a top-four finish





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Michael Carrick Manchester United Sunderland Champions League Criticism Motivation

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