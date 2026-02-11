Carrick Looks Forward to Roma Clash as United Seek to End Nine-Match Winless Run

Michael Carrick says he is looking forward to Manchester United's Champions League game against Roma despite a nine-match winless run and mounting pressure on his job.

Michael Carrick says he is looking forward to Manchester United's Champions League showdown with Roma at Old Trafford, even though the club is enduring its worst run in decades.

Carrick Faces Job Threat Amid Winless Run

United go into Tuesday's game without a win in nine matches in all competitions. Carrick accepts it might sound crazy, but he is eager for the match. The head coach knows his job is under threat. There is a growing feeling Carrick will lose his job during the forthcoming international break.

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United have not gone 10 without a win in a single campaign since 1977-78. Their current nine-match winless run is their worst since 1988-89. Roma's only defeat this season was at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League last month, when they led 3-1 with seven minutes left. United are 17th in the Premier League.

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After defeats by Atletico Madrid and Como, they have slumped to 21st in the Champions League table after three games. Only the top 24 teams make it through. Despite the bleak backdrop, Carrick views the Roma match as a chance to change the narrative of the season. You might think I am crazy with the results we have had and what is going on, but genuinely, I really cannot wait for the game, said Carrick.

I am really looking forward to it. Listen, I cannot look into the future, you never know what is going to happen, he added. That does not change the way I feel. Whatever happens is going to happen in whatever direction it goes in, but we want to make it a big night tomorrow.

Carrick Defends Martinez Commitment

Carrick watched over a lively open session of pre-match training at Carrington. Striker Bryan Mbeumo and midfielder Carlos Baleba were particularly vocal. Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez was also fully engaged despite his red card at Chelsea, which triggered such a negative reaction. Things happen in football, Carrick said.

Sometimes you do things; you make a decision, you make mistakes. Sometimes it goes well for you. Carrick also dismissed concerns about Martinez's commitment and that of his entire squad. Perceptions are a funny thing, he said.

They can make things look all sorts of different ways. The dressing room is a good place. I have said it before, I do not question the commitment of the players, to the club and to me and to each other. We need to play better.

Mainoo Stresses Squad Strength and Resilience

We can make better decisions. But commitment is not a thing at all. England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo sat alongside Carrick at the media conference and stressed the strength of the group. Mainoo returned from a four-match absence with a muscular issue as a second-half substitute at Chelsea.

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At 21, Mainoo is one of the youngest players in Carrick's squad. However, he joined the club as a seven-year-old, making him the longest serving and giving him a unique insight into life in the Old Trafford spotlight. I have been at this club for a long time and know there is always going to be ups and downs, Mainoo said. It is never going to be plain sailing and smooth to the top.

You expect bumps. Of course it has been a tough season. We have not had the results we have wanted, but I feel like we are one win away from changing that. United were last relegated in 1973-74.

They have not been in the relegation zone after nine games or more since November 1986. That month, they collected a single point in Sir Alex Ferguson's first two games in charge following Ron Atkinson's dismissal. Their lowest position after at least nine games of a season since then was 17th in 1989-90. They were 16th under Ruben Amorim after 37 games of the 2024-25 season.

Mainoo Calls Current Position Unacceptable

Mainoo says the present position is unacceptable for a club of United's size. United is a huge club, he said. I think a lot of people know the values this club holds and have been passed down through the people who have worked here and played here.

I feel like I take some responsibility in spreading the word of what Manchester United is, coming up through the academy, and I plan to send that message for as long as I can.