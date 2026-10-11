Manchester United open Pochettino talks as Carrick expected to lose job this week

Manchester United have opened talks with USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Michael Carrick, who is expected to lose his job this week. Pochettino has a 7.5m pound release clause and United have approached him three times before.

Manchester United have opened talks with USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Michael Carrick, who is expected to lose his job this week. Discussions for the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss to return to the Premier League are under way, with a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday.

United have spoken to the ex-Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions. Those approaches came when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag, and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024. Pochettino renewed his contract with the USA in August, and they have a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti over the next week. The 54-year-old has a 10m dollar release clause, worth around 7.5m pounds.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino would consider Manchester United job if Michael Carrick is sacked

Potential Cost of Pochettino Signing

It is thought the cost of buying him out of his USA contract is around 7m pounds. United are 18th in the Premier League, inside the relegation zone, after winning just one of their first 10 games and none since August. It is the club's lowest position at this stage of a top-flight season since 1986-87, when they were 20th.

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One win in 11 games, 30 goals conceded so far in all competitions, the worst record of any team in the top-five European leagues, and a worst-ever start to a Premier League season has ramped up the pressure on Carrick. There are now real doubts about whether he will be in charge of the team which goes to Anfield to play Liverpool the weekend after next.

Carrick's position as Manchester United head coach is looking increasingly in doubt, but no final decision has been taken on his Old Trafford future. The club hierarchy, led by director of football Jason Wilcox, had a plan for a decision to be made before the end of this international break. Berrada and Wilcox have flown to Monaco for one of their regular, planned meetings to discuss strategy around the football club.

On this occasion, the main issue to be decided is Carrick's future and what should happen next. It is expected that Berrada and Wilcox's recommendation is for the head coach to go. Carrick was given a reprieve following the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth a fortnight ago, with the bosses keen to give him a further three matches to try to turn the team's fortunes around.

Decisions on Carrick’s Fate

But the pressure has continued to mount after an eighth straight Premier League match without a win. The United hierarchy is determined that results have to improve, but they want to be sure about which direction to take the team before any action is taken. If they decide to remove Carrick from his position, they want to avoid having an interim head coach take over, but as yet there have been no substantive talks with other potential candidates.

United's bosses remain unconvinced at this stage that changing the head coach will solve the team's problems. If they did believe that, they could have already made a move to sack Carrick and appoint a candidate such as Julian Nagelsmann or Eddie Howe, both of whom are out of work, available, and thought to be keen to talk to United if a vacancy becomes available.

It is thought the United hierarchy feel Carrick over-achieved last season, with a third-placed League finish earning Champions League football. But it is equally clear the bosses are adamant that the club's current crop of players have woefully under-achieved so far this season. United are planning to use the international break to fully evaluate the season so far and reassess their options.

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Carrick and the players all had Monday off after rescuing a late point against Villa on Sunday, but the head coach and his staff are due back into Carrington on Tuesday. With most players away on international duty and no first-team training sessions planned in the coming days, that has bought some breathing space for a full re-evaluation of the season. Those problems have outweighed the positivity brought about by the comebacks of the last two matches.

Factors Keeping Carrick Retained

There are three key reasons why United are not rushing a decision over the head coach position, all of which have given Carrick an extended stay of execution. Firstly, the supporters are not singing for him to be sacked, and it is unlikely that will ever happen given the affection of the fanbase for a legendary player who won 11 major trophies with United.

Secondly, there is a feeling in the boardroom that Carrick and his coaching staff still retain the support of the players. Despite the chaotic nature of the last two games, they have produced a Champions League win against Roma and a draw against a good Villa side, with notable comebacks in both. As such, the assessment seems to be that the players have not downed tools, and they are still fighting for Carrick.

Manchester United fans showed their love for Carrick at full-time with a rendition of It's Carrick you know, it's hard to believe it's not Scholes after the Red Devils fought back to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa at Old Trafford. Roy Keane says under-pressure Man Utd boss Michael Carrick talks a lot but does not say much and needs to get moving on improving the team after watching his former side earn a late 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

Sky Sports chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol broke down what fee Manchester United could potentially need to pay to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new manager.