Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after 15 games and third season in a row with mid-season managerial change

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick after 15 games, following a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa that left the club with one win, one draw and one loss in the recent run. The decision was communicated after a trip to Monaco to inform minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that change was required.

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick after 15 games in charge. The decision came days after the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, 8 November.

Manchester United Sack Michael Carrick After Poor Run

United came from two goals down twice to salvage a point at Old Trafford. The news was communicated after chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox flew to Monaco. They told minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe that change was required. For the third season in a row, United are replacing the man in charge of the team mid-season.

Also read Manchester United to Decide Michael Carrick Future at Monaco Meeting on Wednesday

Unlike with Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, this decision is not a surprise. Just after 6pm on 8 November, a message landed as United were 4-2 down to Villa. The plea came from someone who knows Carrick well and understands the pressures of life in the United goldfish bowl. The message said: Be gentle.

As it turned out, the predicted ending did not come to pass. Carrick celebrated Patrick Dorgu's equaliser by raising an arm in the air. After that, he walked round the pitch on what has turned out to be a final lap of appreciation. As the United supporters sang his name, Carrick placed himself in the middle of his players to ensure the fans did not turn on them.

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It was a decision that summed up the 45-year-old - supporting the collective, rather than looking after himself. That obvious desire to do the best for his club and his players - and his storied past - explains why Carrick's song continued to be bellowed from the stands when just about everyone else involved at United was attracting fury and derision. In the end, it wasn't enough. To get this far is longer than many envisaged.

It seemed there was no way Carrick could survive the Bournemouth debacle. United took 44 hours to communicate to the wider world they were sticking with him then, though it is understood Carrick was told the day before. Since then, it has been chaos. United have won one, drawn one and lost one.

Outstanding in the opening 45 minutes at Chelsea, they conceded at the start of the second half before defender Lisandro Martinez was sent off for two bookings in the space of five minutes. They lost 2-0. Awful and two goals down inside 17 minutes against Roma in the Champions League, they roared back with the kind of thrilling comeback Carrick was part of so often during Sir Alex Ferguson's days to win 3-2.

Then, Villa. Two goals down in four minutes thanks to calamitous goalkeeping, they clawed back to level before half-time. More abysmal defending left United with another mountain to climb - but they emerged from the carnage with a point. Try picking the bones out of that.

Executives Decide Carrick Was Not The Right Man For Job

Had Carrick's stock increased, or had it merely proven he was not the right man the job? United decided it was the latter. Berrada and Wilcox celebrated Dorgu's stoppage-time equaliser against Villa in the directors' box. But they had a slightly detached perspective.

Within days they were flying to Monaco to tell Ratcliffe change was required. After 12 wins in 17 games under Carrick and a return to the Champions League, the mood in pre-season was overwhelmingly positive. There were no signs of splits, young players including JJ Gabriel were part of the group, and senior staff spoke optimistically about the potential of Bruno Fernandes' proposed partnership with Youri Tielemans. Recruitment was clearly an issue, but more of that later.

Looking back, the 48 hours before United's season-opening match at Hull were pivotal. With Benjamin Sesko still trying to ease his way back from the shin issue that ended his previous campaign early, Amad Diallo suffered an ankle injury that would rule him out for seven weeks. It meant Carrick was deprived of his first-choice striking alternative, with Bryan Mbeumo having to play on the right of the attack.

Carrick instead turned to Matheus Cunha, whose preference for dropping deep took him into the spaces captain Fernandes likes to occupy. It neutralised United's attack on a day they seemed ill-prepared to meet the physical challenge of an opponent motivated by their long-awaited Premier League return. In his role as interviewer for Nordic broadcaster Viaplay, former Norway and Middlesbrough striker Jan Aage Fjortoft claimed United had lacked passion - something Carrick dismissed as ridiculous.

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United Fail To Win Premier League Match Since Ipswich

It's one game, Carrick told the media afterwards. The following week, United were losing to Ipswich - another newly promoted side. Only a slip from Marcelino Nunez inside his own half allowed Cunha to tee up Fernandes for an undeserved equaliser. Fernandes, who had just been crowned PFA Player of the Year for 2025-26, went on to complete a hat-trick in a 5-2 win.

United have not won in the Premier League since. After that came a trip to Everton. Twice United led, the second time when Sesko struck two minutes from time after coming on as a substitute. Deep into stoppage time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles drove home from long range to deny the visitors.

Asked how confident he was in his side's ability to react to a disappointing start to the season, Carrick snapped back: It's not been that bad. Time and again, United's fitness was called into question. They struggled badly against a Manchester City side reduced to 10 men in the first half before City benefited from an Erling Haaland goal that referees' chief Howard Webb later admitted should not have stood.

After taking a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes against Brighton in the EFL Cup, United were outplayed and beaten, thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes. Carrick's coaching staff - lauded months earlier - could not find an answer. The head coach said Cunha's injury-time equaliser against a Fulham side who started the game bottom was a positive to build on.

But immediately after the international break, United were held to another draw - conceding in injury time to an out-of-form and 10-man Tottenham. Martinez was at fault for Spurs' leveller, which made his post-match outburst after the 2-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid more amazing. By the time of Martinez's outburst, Sesko and left-back Luke Shaw were injured. Marcus Rashford has not played since.

Fernandes Admits Carrick Made Mistakes Amid Injury Crisis

The rotation at left-back eventually led to Carrick starting five different players in that role. After conceding in the opening minute against Atletico, Como scored inside the first two in a 4-1 win. Fernandes came out afterwards and There is no doubt Carrick made mistakes. The Hull game - a performance that set the tone for the season so far - was inexplicable.

A source close to one player questioned why so much attention was focused on midfield, when the inevitable consequence was Fernandes being shifted away from the central position he excelled in over the second half of last season. Casemiro's exit necess