Michael Comer Denied Bond After Burying Infant Son Alive in Crate

South Carolina man Michael Comer was denied bond after allegedly burying 11-month-old Koah Sharp alive in a dog crate. The infant survived a 24-hour ordeal before discovery. Read the full details.

Michael Comer, a 25-year-old Southern California resident, has been denied bond following accusations that he kidnapped and buried his infant son, Koah Sharp, alive inside a dog crate. The incident occurred near the grandfather's home in Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina, on November 9. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon confirmed the baby was found alive the following day after being buried beneath dirt for approximately 24 hours.

Details of the Abduction and Discovery

The child, Koah Sharp, was 11 months old at the time of the disappearance. According to authorities, the infant had been left in the care of Comer's mother, Patricia Comer, while she ran an errand. Upon her return, both Michael Comer and the baby were missing. Sheriff Koon traced the pair to the home of Comer's father, located just a block away. Police found both doors open with the baby's belongings inside but no sign of the man or the child.

Also read South Carolina Father Charged With Attempted Murder After Burying Infant In Crate

A massive search effort involving around 100 emergency responders was launched. Authorities eventually located Koah in the woods, about 50 yards from the grandfather's house, crying within a pile of pine straw. The infant was buried in a dog crate wrapped in a towel. Sheriff Koon described the baby's cries as joyful and noted he was clinging for life when discovered. The toddler spent a terrifying 24 hours underground before being rescued.

Arrest, Charges, and Legal Proceedings

Michael Comer was arrested on Monday evening in an outbuilding near Columbia Avenue in Batesburg. He was initially charged with burglary and resisting arrest. During the arrest, Comer provided little information regarding the whereabouts of his son. He has since been charged with attempted murder and unlawfully placing a child at risk. Two victims' advocates appeared in court to request that bond be denied, citing Comer's lack of remorse after learning his son had been found alive.

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The judge agreed with the advocates and ordered Comer to remain in custody without release. He must stay in jail while awaiting his scheduled court date on December 10 at the Lexington County Courthouse. The Lexington County Sheriff's Office issued a news release on November 10 urging the public to share any information about the missing baby, explicitly stating that Comer had taken the child.

Family Statements and Domestic History

Patricia Comer expressed devastation in a Facebook post, stating she had not slept in over 24 hours. She described the situation as heartbreaking and admitted she knew her son had issues but did not believe he was capable of such an act. She emphasized that he loved the baby and would have done anything for him. Sheriff Koon also spoke about the child's mother, Dezarae Sharp, noting that there had been recent domestic violence charges and outcomes in court involving the family.

Dezarae Sharp stated that Comer had been allowed weekend visitation privileges since he attended therapy and stopped drinking alcohol. However, she claimed the abduction was triggered by jealousy over other men during a recent visit. Sharp described Comer as a harm to himself and possibly to others. The Daily Mail contacted the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and the Public Defender's Office for additional comments regarding the ongoing case.