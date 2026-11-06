Michael Douglas Honored at Tibet House US Gala With Family

Michael Douglas received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tibet House US Art of Freedom Gala on November 4, celebrated alongside children Carys and Dylan.

Michael Douglas stood as the central figure at the Tibet House US Art of Freedom Gala on Wednesday, November 4, where he received a Lifetime Achievement Award. The event honored his decades of humanitarian work, specifically his longstanding service as a United Nations Messenger of Peace and his advocacy for peace and nuclear disarmament. Although Douglas has commanded screen attention for decades, the evening highlighted a sweet family moment with his children, Carys and Dylan, who joined him on stage for photographs.

Familial Bonding At Award Ceremony

Photographs from the gala captured Carys linking arms with her father as the trio posed together against the charity's burgundy-and-white backdrop. Standing between his youngest children, the actor smiled broadly for the cameras, with Dylan leaning in beside him. The family opted for individual styles, but their warm tones and relaxed tailoring created a stylish appearance together. Carys looked effortlessly elegant in a fitted black roll-neck top paired with a pale gold midi skirt embellished with rows of light-catching sequins.

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Dylan embraced autumnal tailoring in a brown checked suit, worn over an open-neck patterned shirt in shades of green, rust and gold. The shirt's cuffs extended beyond his jacket sleeves, giving the outfit a relaxed, retro feel that complemented his brown suede shoes. Michael Douglas looked equally smart in a navy blazer and coordinating open-neck shirt, teamed with dark trousers, a black belt and polished shoes. Carys wore her brunette hair loose around her shoulders, tucking it behind one ear to reveal an ornate gold drop earring, while soft pink lipstick and a delicate flick of eyeliner added the finishing touches.

Decades Of Peace Advocacy Recognized

The evening recognized a side of Michael's life that extends far beyond his celebrated film career. Tibet House US honored the actor for his longstanding service as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. He was appointed to the UN role in 1998, making the award a recognition of almost three decades of commitment to global peace efforts. Photographs captured the delighted star holding his glass award above his head, smiling as guests applauded around him.

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In another image, Michael stood at a lectern beneath a large screen bearing his name and the words "The Art of Freedom." He addressed guests seated at candlelit dinner tables, emphasizing the seriousness and importance of the humanitarian causes he supports. The gala also honored Birgitte Nena Thurman and, posthumously, Robert A.F. Thurman, recognizing their contributions to preserving Tibetan culture and their foundational roles in Tibet House US.

Raising Children Outside Hollywood Spotlight

Despite having two Oscar-winning parents, Carys and Dylan grew up with a deliberate distance from the Hollywood spotlight. Catherine previously explained that she and Michael arranged their schedules so that one of them could be with the children while the other worked. They never took the kids on location, ensuring that if Catherine was working, Michael was not and vice versa. This upbringing did little to diminish the siblings' enthusiasm for performing, however.

Catherine described their passion for the craft, explaining that both remained determined to pursue acting despite their parents' frank conversations about the challenges of finding work. The actress also acknowledged that their famous surname brought its own expectations, with the children potentially having to work harder to establish themselves beyond their family's achievements. Having experienced how much her own career had enriched her life, Catherine was determined to support their ambitions and never quash their dreams.