Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Receive Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

The couple tied the knot in October 2017 and have two sons. They now reside in Lisbon, Portugal, with their family.

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander scored a Cannes Film Festival triumph on Sunday night as their first film together in a decade received a six-minute standing ovation .

The couple made a rare red carpet appearance for the screening of the South Korean science-fiction film Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-jin. The plot follows residents of a remote harbour town as they face a mysterious, non-human threat after all communications are cut off. Alicia, who plays a character called J'aur in the film, oozed glamour in a white dress which featured pleated detailing on the skirt. The actress accessorised with diamond earrings and a brown clutch bag.

Michael, who cut a dapper figure in a black suit and bow tie, looked overwhelmed by the positive response to the film after initially walking the red carpet with sunglasses on





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Cannes Film Festival Michael Fassbender Alicia Vikander Hope Na Hong-Jin Standing Ovation Red Carpet Appearance Science-Fiction Film Mysterious Threat Remotes Harbour Town Pearls Detail Diamonds Earings Black Suit Bow Tie

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