Michael Gyasi Joins Telford on Loan to Strengthen Attack

Telford Town secure striker Michael Gyasi from Bedford Town on loan. Kevin Wilkin addresses injury woes with Charlie Williams and Matty Stenson sidelined, adding experienced depth to the forward line.

Telford Town have officially bolstered their attacking options by securing the loan signing of forward Michael Gyasi from Bedford Town. The 26-year-old player arrives at the SEAH Stadium equipped with a wealth of non-league experience, having represented several clubs across the National League system throughout his professional career.

This move comes as manager Kevin Wilkin looks to add vital depth to a forward line that has been significantly hampered by injuries all season. The team currently continues to deal with the absences of key attackers Charlie Williams and Matty Stenson, making the acquisition of Gyasi a timely intervention for the club.

Also read Telford Town Park improvements delayed by summer heatwave

Gyasi Brings Extensive National League Experience

Gyasi joined Bedford Town on a one-year deal ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, marking his return to a club he previously represented during the 2017/18 season. His extensive resume includes prolific spells with King's Lynn Town, Dover Athletic, Chesterfield, Altrincham, Boston United, and Tamworth, showcasing his versatility and adaptability across the non-league pyramid.

Notably, he enjoyed a highly productive campaign with Peterborough Sports, where he scored 16 goals to help the club secure a 12th-placed finish in National League North. This statistical achievement highlights his ability to consistently find the back of the net at this competitive level, a trait Telford Town hope to replicate with immediate effect.

Advertisement

His journey also includes a move to King's Lynn last summer, followed by a loan spell at Kidderminster Harriers before he completed his return to Bedford. These varied experiences across different clubs and leagues provide Telford Town with a player who is well-acclimated to the physical and tactical demands of the National League system.

Addressing Squad Depth Amid Injury Crisis

The primary motivation behind this transfer is the ongoing injury crisis that has plagued Kevin Wilkin's squad. With Charlie Williams and Matty Stenson sidelined, the manager has been forced to rely on a limited pool of attacking talent. The addition of Gyasi provides essential cover and competition for places in the starting XI.

Wilkin has been actively managing the team's resources to mitigate the impact of these absences. By bringing in a striker with Gyasi's proven goal-scoring record, Telford Town aim to maintain their offensive output despite the missing players. This strategic move underscores the club's commitment to maintaining performance levels during a difficult period for the squad.

Impact on Telford Town's Season Prospects

The arrival of Michael Gyasi is expected to have a direct impact on Telford Town's tactical approach in upcoming fixtures. His experience allows for more flexibility in attack, giving Wilkin the option to rotate players or change formations without losing significant quality in the final third.

Advertisement

For Bedford Town, this loan deal offers Gyasi a platform to continue his development and contribute to a new team. Having returned to Bedford for the 2026/27 campaign, the loan move represents a logical step for his career progression, allowing him to gain regular playing time in a competitive environment.

Telford Town fans will be eager to see how quickly Gyasi integrates into the squad and adapts to the playing style at the SEAH Stadium. His presence adds a layer of experience and proven goal-scoring ability that could be crucial for the club's ambitions in the remainder of the season, especially with the injury list still extending into the core attacking positions.