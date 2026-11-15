Michael J. Fox Family Attends Parkinson's Gala With Tracy Pollan

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan attended the 2026 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala with their daughters. The evening highlighted ongoing research efforts and family support for the actor's diagnosis since 1991.

Michael J. Fox stood alongside his wife Tracy Pollan and their three daughters at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City for the Michael J. Fox Foundation annual gala event known as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's. The star joined his family of three strikingly similar-looking daughters for the black-tie occasion, which raises vital funds for research into the condition.

Family Appearance Details

Michael looked relaxed in a dark blazer and T-shirt, while Tracy was elegant in a black sleeveless gown. Their daughters looked equally glamorous, with Esmé wearing a cream satin dress, Schuyler opting for black and Aquinnah standing out in a burgundy velvet gown. The family posed together for photos at the prestigious venue.

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Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox attend the 2026 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala at the event, where Tracy shared a candid insight into how the family continues to navigate Michael's health challenges. She explained that you just have to do it day by day, adding that staying in the present helps them remain positive.

Foundation History And Advocacy

Michael, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 at the age of 29, established his foundation in 2000 and has since become one of the world's leading advocates for research into the condition. His public advocacy has helped direct significant attention and resources toward understanding the progressive neurological disorder.

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Earlier this year, Michael paid tribute to his family's unwavering support while accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmy Awards. He thanked them for their sacrifices, patience, and love during his long public journey with the disease.

Ongoing Commitment To Cure

And their latest appearance offered another touching glimpse of the close-knit family as they continued their commitment to finding a cure. The event served as a reminder of the personal stakes involved in the medical community's search for treatments and eventual therapies.

Michael J. Fox welcomed his four kids, Sam, 37, Aquinnah, 31, Schuyler, 31, and Esmé, 25, with his wife of 38 years, Tracy Pollan. The presence of his adult children at such high-profile functions underscores the multi-generational nature of his support system and the shared public life they maintain together.