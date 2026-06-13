Michael Jackson Biopic Becomes Highest-Grossing Biopic of All Time

The Michael Jackson biopic Michael has surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody to become the highest-grossing biopic ever, earning $911.9 million worldwide. Despite critical backlash and omissions of abuse allegations, the film has been a box office hit.

The Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled Michael, has shattered box office records to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. As of late April 2025, the film has earned $911.9 million worldwide, surpassing the previous record holder, the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which had accumulated $910.8 million globally.

The milestone comes just one month after Michael pushed the 2022 Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler, out of the second-place ranking. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, features Jaafar Jackson, the 29-year-old nephew of the King of Pop, in the titular role.

It hit theaters on April 24, 2025, and has been a dominant force at the box office ever since, with potential to cross the $1 billion mark, a feat recently achieved by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Michael had a record-breaking opening weekend, earning $97 million domestically and $120.4 million internationally for a global total of $217.4 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This made it the biggest domestic opening for a biopic, surpassing Oppenheimer's $80 million debut in 2023, and the best worldwide opening for a music biopic, overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody. The film outperformed projections by $30 million domestically. Internationally, it debuted in 84 markets, becoming the best opening for a music biopic in 63 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, and South Asia.

The total production cost for the film was $200 million, and it marks Lionsgate's best debut since the pandemic, as well as the company's sixth-biggest debut after four Hunger Games films and the last Twilight movie. It also soared past the opening of the Ryan Gosling-led Project Hail Mary to become the second-biggest opening of the year, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie still holding first place.

The success of Michael comes despite significant backlash over the producers' decision to omit any mention of the child sexual abuse allegations that plagued Jackson late in his career. Producer Graham King and Lionsgate forced major production delays when they decided to scrap any reference to the allegations, focusing instead on Jackson's meteoric rise to fame as part of the Jackson 5 and his subsequent solo career.

The film has received a dismal 35 percent rotten score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with critics panning its sanitized portrayal of Jackson's life. However, audiences have embraced the film, as evidenced by its monumental box office numbers and strong word-of-mouth. The biopic depicts Jackson's path from child star to global icon, showcasing his musical genius and cultural impact while avoiding the controversies that overshadowed his later years.

Jaafar Jackson's performance has been widely praised for capturing the essence of his uncle. The films runtime of two hours and forty minutes allows for an in-depth look at key moments in Jacksons career, including the making of Thriller and the historic Motown 25 performance. Despite the critical divide, Michael has proven to be a commercial juggernaut, reaffirming the enduring popularity of the King of Pop





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