Michael Jackson Biopic Divides Audiences and Breaks Box Office Records

The Michael Jackson biopic is a box office success, but has sparked debate as fans recreate Jackson's iconic moves in cinemas, while the film's omission of abuse allegations draws criticism.

The recently released Michael Jackson biopic has ignited a passionate, and at times divisive, response from moviegoers. Since its premiere last week, cinemas have become unexpected venues for fan celebrations, with attendees dressing in iconic Jackson attire and spontaneously breaking into dance during screenings, recreating his legendary moves like the Moonwalk.

This behavior has sharply divided audiences. Some viewers have enthusiastically embraced the immersive experience, viewing it as a vibrant tribute to the late King of Pop’s enduring legacy and a joyful revival of his music and spirit. They describe the atmosphere as akin to a live concert, a collective outpouring of love for the artist. Others, however, have expressed frustration, arguing that such displays disrupt the cinematic experience and detract from the film itself.

These viewers feel they paid for a quiet viewing of a movie, not a participatory performance. The film’s financial success has been remarkable, exceeding initial projections and setting new records for music biopics. Domestically, it grossed $97 million, while internationally it earned $120.4 million, totaling a global revenue of $217.4 million. This performance surpasses previous music biopic hits like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and even ‘Oppenheimer’ in terms of opening weekend numbers.

Celebrities have also shown their support, with Cruz Beckham notably sporting a replica of Michael Jackson’s iconic red leather jacket from the ‘Thriller’ music video – the original of which sold for a staggering $1.8 million in 2011. Despite the box office triumph, the film has faced criticism for its decision to omit the controversial allegations of child sexual abuse that plagued Jackson’s later life.

This omission has drawn condemnation from some quarters, while producers maintain it was a necessary choice to focus on Jackson’s musical artistry and performance. The biopic, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael’s nephew) as the King of Pop, has become Lionsgate’s most successful debut since the pandemic.

However, critical reception has been lukewarm, with a ‘rotten’ score of 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Jackson family’s response has been mixed; while Prince and Blanket Jackson have publicly supported the film, attending its Berlin premiere, Paris Jackson has distanced herself from the project and refuted claims of her endorsement. The debate surrounding the film extends beyond the cinema walls, encompassing discussions about legacy, artistic representation, and the complexities of portraying a controversial figure.

The film’s success demonstrates the enduring power of Michael Jackson’s music and persona, even as it sparks ongoing conversations about his life and the controversies that surrounded it. The spontaneous dance parties in theaters highlight the deep emotional connection fans still have with his work, turning screenings into communal celebrations of his artistry





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