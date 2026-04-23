The new 'Michael' biopic is under fire for its sanitized portrayal of the late singer's life, omitting crucial details about child molestation accusations and his complex relationship with children. Reports suggest Paris Jackson now believes her father was a pedophile, adding to the controversy.

The release of the 'Michael' biopic has ignited a firestorm of controversy, largely due to its glaring omission of the numerous and deeply disturbing allegations of child molestation leveled against Michael Jackson .

The film, intended as a celebratory portrayal of the King of Pop's life, has been widely criticized for sanitizing his history, avoiding any mention of his struggles with drug addiction, the abuse he endured as a child, and crucially, the years-long accusations of pedophilia. Even the highly publicized 2005 trial, where Jackson was acquitted of molesting a 13-year-old boy, is conspicuously absent from the narrative.

Critics argue that this deliberate omission transforms the film into a hagiography, a glorified and idealized account that lacks any critical examination of Jackson's complex and troubled life. The film's current 34% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and scathing reviews from prominent critics underscore this sentiment.

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian described it as a 'frustratingly shallow' and 'inert picture,' unable to acknowledge the potential cause-and-effect relationship between Jackson's own childhood trauma and his later, perplexing behavior, including incidents like dangling a baby over a hotel balcony. The controversy extends beyond the film itself, touching upon the broader context of Jackson's life and the concerns that have long surrounded his relationships with children.

The film sidesteps the unsettling reality of a grown man who demonstrably preferred the company of young boys, a pattern that began with accusations in 1993 and was further highlighted by his own statements during a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he described 'sleepovers' with young boys as 'a beautiful thing.

' The film also ignores the inherent conflict of interest in casting Jackson's nephew to play him, and the significant involvement of the Jackson family – the primary beneficiaries of his estate – in the film's production. Alissa Wilkinson of the New York Times pointedly noted that the film functions as an 'estate's attempt to scrub clean the life story of a star' and is part of a larger effort to suppress damaging narratives, evidenced by the removal of an HBO documentary featuring accusers from streaming platforms.

This deliberate erasure of dissenting voices raises serious questions about the film's integrity and its purpose. Adding to the weight of the accusations, reports indicate that Michael Jackson's own daughter, Paris Jackson, now reportedly believes her father was a pedophile. She has reportedly grown close to the Cascio family, who allege that Jackson repeatedly abused four of their children over several years.

Sources claim Paris has had 'candid conversations' with the Cascio family and is now fully aware of the allegations. While she has not yet publicly addressed her beliefs, she has subtly altered tattoos memorializing her father, including defacing a large portrait on her arm, potentially linked to past self-harm. This personal reckoning within the Jackson family further complicates the narrative surrounding the biopic and underscores the profound and lasting impact of the allegations.

The film's attempt to present a sanitized version of Jackson's life feels increasingly disingenuous in light of these developments, and its critical failure suggests that audiences are not willing to accept a whitewashed portrayal of a deeply flawed and controversial figure. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle to reconcile artistic legacy with allegations of serious misconduct and the ethical responsibilities of biopics when dealing with sensitive and traumatic histories





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