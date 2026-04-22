Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Harsh Criticism Despite Projected Box Office Success

The new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is predicted to perform well at the box office, but is receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics who cite a sanitized portrayal of the singer's life and the omission of key controversies.

The recently released Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled 'Michael', is experiencing a significant disconnect between its box office performance and critical reception. While the film is projected to achieve substantial financial success, potentially earning $150 million worldwide and possibly the highest opening weekend for a musical biopic domestically with an estimated $65 million or more, it is currently ranking among the lowest-rated biopics in recent memory.

Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently gives the film a 34% 'fresh' rating, a figure that places it well behind other biographical films released in recent years. Comparisons include 'A Complete Unknown' (82%), focusing on Bob Dylan, 'Better Man' (89%) about Robbie Williams, and the critically acclaimed 'Oppenheimer' (93%). Even films like 'The Apprentice' (82%), 'Priscilla' (84%), and 'Ferrari' (73%) have garnered significantly more positive reviews.

Notably, even the 2022 Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' (43%) and the 2024 Amy Winehouse film 'Back to Black' (35%) received better scores from critics. Only the 2024 Ronald Reagan biopic 'Reagan' (18%) currently holds a lower rating. The core of the criticism centers around the film's perceived 'sanitized' portrayal of Jackson's life, deliberately omitting or downplaying controversial aspects of his career, particularly the serious allegations of child sexual abuse.

Critics from outlets like BBC News have described the film as 'bland and barely competent', akin to a daytime television movie, while others, such as Brian Viner of the Daily Mail, have labeled it 'simplistic, unchallenging and riddled with egregious omissions'. The decision to exclude the child abuse allegations is particularly contentious, with many expressing outrage that such a significant and defining part of Jackson's story was ignored.

Originally, the film included scenes depicting investigators searching Neverland Ranch and exploring the fallout from the allegations, but these were removed due to a clause in a settlement agreement with accuser Jordan Chandler, which prohibited the depiction or mention of him in any film. This necessitated a reshoot of the film's ending, delaying its release by approximately one year. Further complicating the film's reception is the lack of participation from key figures in Jackson's life.

Janet Jackson, his sister, declined to be involved, a decision her sister LaToya Jackson acknowledged and respected. Perhaps more significantly, Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's daughter, has publicly expressed her dissatisfaction with the film, describing it as 'dishonest' and catering to a specific, idealized segment of her father's fanbase. She criticized the film's narrative control and the presence of 'inaccuracy and full-blown lies', emphasizing the difference between the fabricated Hollywood portrayal and the reality of her father's life.

Paris Jackson believes the film prioritizes pleasing a particular audience over presenting a truthful and nuanced account. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, traces Jackson's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 through the beginning of his solo career.

Despite the critical backlash, the film's strong projected box office numbers suggest a significant audience remains eager to see a cinematic representation of the iconic performer, even if it comes with a heavily filtered lens





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jackson Biopic Film Review Box Office Antoine Fuqua Jaafar Jackson Paris Jackson Child Abuse Allegations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Jackson Leads Family at Michael Biopic Premiere Amidst Notable Absence of Sister ParisPrince Jackson gathers with family for the red carpet premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Los Angeles, even as sister Paris Jackson remains critical of the project.

Read more »

Jackson Family Reunites for Michael Biopic Premiere Amid Internal DisagreementsPrince Jackson joined family members for the Los Angeles premiere of the Michael biopic, despite ongoing criticism and disapproval from his sister, Paris Jackson.

Read more »

La Toya Jackson Draws Intense Public Scrutiny at Michael Biopic PremiereLa Toya Jackson turned heads at the Michael Jackson biopic premiere in Los Angeles, but her slim figure has reignited ongoing health concerns among her fans and the public.

Read more »

La Toya Jackson Makes Striking Appearance at Michael Biopic Premiere Amid Ongoing Fan ConcernLa Toya Jackson steps out at the premiere of the new Michael Jackson biopic, drawing attention for her slender figure and sparking renewed discussions regarding her health among her dedicated fan base.

Read more »

Michael Reviews: Critics Slam 'Sanitised' And 'Uncomfortable' Michael Jackson BiopicDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Slammed by Critics and Distances FamilyThe new Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson has been met with harsh criticism, earning a low score on Rotten Tomatoes and sparking a family feud as Paris and Janet Jackson distance themselves from the project.

Read more »