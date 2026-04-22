Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Harsh Criticism Despite Projected Box Office Success

The new Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', is predicted to be a box office hit but is receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews from critics, who cite its sanitized portrayal of the singer's life and omission of serious allegations as major flaws. The film is currently one of the worst-rated biopics in recent years, despite potentially earning $150 million worldwide.

The recently released Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled 'Michael', is experiencing a significant disconnect between its box office performance and critical reception. While the film is projected to achieve substantial financial success, potentially grossing $150 million worldwide and possibly setting a record for opening weekend takings for a musical biopic domestically with an estimated $65 million or more, it is currently ranking among the lowest-rated biopics in recent memory.

Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently gives the film a 34% 'fresh' rating, a figure that places it well behind other biographical films released in recent years. Comparisons are stark: Bob Dylan’s 'A Complete Unknown' boasts an 82% rating, Robbie Williams’ 'Better Man' achieves 89%, and the critically acclaimed 'Oppenheimer' holds a 93% score. Even films like 'The Apprentice' (82%), 'Priscilla' (84%), and 'Ferrari' (73%) have garnered more favorable reviews.

Notably, even the 2022 Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' (43%) and the 2024 Amy Winehouse film 'Back to Black' (35%) have outperformed 'Michael' in the eyes of critics. Only the 2024 Ronald Reagan biopic 'Reagan', with a mere 18%, currently fares worse. The core of the criticism centers around the film’s perceived ‘sanitized’ portrayal of Jackson’s life, specifically its deliberate omission of the serious child abuse allegations that plagued his later years.

Critics from outlets like BBC News have described the film as a ‘bland and barely competent daytime TV movie’, while others, such as Brian Viner of the Daily Mail, have labeled it ‘simplistic, unchallenging and riddled with egregious omissions’. The decision to exclude the allegations is particularly contentious, with many viewing it as a significant distortion of Jackson’s complex and controversial legacy. Originally, the film included scenes depicting investigators searching Neverland Ranch and exploring the fallout from the accusations.

However, these scenes were removed due to a clause in a settlement agreement with one of Jackson’s accusers, Jordan Chandler, which prohibited any depiction or mention of him in a film. This necessitated a reshoot of the film’s ending, delaying its release by approximately one year. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, traces Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 through the beginning of his solo career.

The controversy extends beyond critical reviews, impacting the perspectives of those closest to Michael Jackson. Several key figures from Jackson’s life declined to participate in the film’s production, most notably his sister Janet Jackson. LaToya Jackson confirmed that Janet was asked to be involved but respectfully declined. Perhaps more significantly, Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has publicly expressed her disappointment with the film, describing it as ‘dishonest’ and catering to a specific, idealized segment of her father’s fanbase.

She criticized the film’s narrative control and the presence of ‘inaccuracy and full-blown lies’, stating that it presents a fantasized version of reality rather than an authentic portrayal of her father’s life. Paris Jackson’s comments highlight a broader concern about the tendency of biopics to prioritize entertainment value and fan expectations over historical accuracy and a comprehensive examination of a subject’s life, including its darker aspects.

The film’s success, despite the negative reviews and familial criticism, raises questions about the public’s appetite for nostalgic entertainment and the willingness to overlook controversial elements in the pursuit of celebrating a cultural icon





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Michael Jackson Biopic Movie Review Box Office Antoine Fuqua Jaafar Jackson Paris Jackson Child Abuse Allegations Film Criticism

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Michael Reviews: Critics Slam 'Sanitised' And 'Uncomfortable' Michael Jackson BiopicDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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