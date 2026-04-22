Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Slammed by Critics and Distances Family

The new Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson has been met with harsh criticism, earning a low score on Rotten Tomatoes and sparking a family feud as Paris and Janet Jackson distance themselves from the project.

The new Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled 'Michael,' starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson , has received overwhelmingly negative reviews, currently holding a dismal 35% 'rotten' score on Rotten Tomatoes .

The film attempts to chronicle Jackson's life, beginning with his early days in the Jackson 5 during the 1960s and progressing through his burgeoning solo career. However, critics have largely criticized the film for its sanitized portrayal of the iconic singer, particularly given the serious allegations of abuse that shadowed his life.

Brian Viner of The Daily Mail described the film as a 'fabulous karaoke act' despite its simplistic storytelling and significant omissions, awarding it only two out of five stars. The controversy surrounding the biopic extends beyond critical reception, deeply dividing the Jackson family itself. Both Michael's daughter, Paris Jackson, and his sister, Janet Jackson, have publicly distanced themselves from the project.

While sons Blanket and Prince, along with other family members like Jermaine and Randy, attended the world premiere, Paris's absence was notable. She has been vocal in her disapproval, and reportedly, her perspective on the allegations against her father has shifted after connecting with families of alleged victims. The estate of Michael Jackson has responded to Paris's criticisms, dismissing them as unfounded.

Paris had previously accused the executors of her father's estate, John Branca and John McClain, of financial mismanagement and using estate funds – estimated at $150 million – to finance what she considers a 'botched production.

' She expressed concern that the film caters to a segment of fans who maintain a 'fantasy' view of her father and stated she wasn't involved in the production due to concerns about inaccuracies and falsehoods often present in Hollywood biopics. Janet Jackson's absence from the film is also significant, as she reportedly declined to participate. LaToya Jackson confirmed her sister's decision, stating that her wishes should be respected.

Other Jackson siblings, Randy and Jermaine, were present at the premiere, while Rebbie Jackson does not appear in the film. The internal family conflict highlights the sensitive nature of portraying Michael Jackson's life, especially considering the unresolved allegations and differing perspectives within the family.

Despite the critical backlash and family discord, the film's trailer garnered an impressive 116 million views within 24 hours, suggesting it may still achieve substantial box office success, particularly among dedicated fans willing to overlook the controversies surrounding the singer





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Michael Reviews: Critics Slam 'Sanitised' And 'Uncomfortable' Michael Jackson BiopicDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

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