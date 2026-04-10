Michael Jackson Biopic Premiere: Sons Support Film Amidst Paris Jackson's Absence and Ongoing Estate Disputes

The Berlin premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic saw the presence of his sons, Blanket and Prince, and the absence of his daughter, Paris, who is in dispute over the management of her father's estate and critical of the film.

The premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic in Berlin saw the presence of his sons, Blanket and Prince, who showed their support for the film. The event was a family affair, with several Jackson family members in attendance, including Jermaine and Randy. The film, with a reported budget of $150 million, faced significant reshoots. Blanket, also known as Bigi, wore a suit featuring a moonwalk patch, while Prince looked sharp. They were joined on stage by actors Miles Teller and Nia Long.

Jaafar Jackson, Jermaine's son, plays the role of his famous uncle in the movie, further highlighting the family's involvement. However, a notable absence was that of Paris Jackson, who reportedly was not at the screening. Paris was seen running errands in Los Angeles on the same day. This absence followed her criticism of the biopic, which she has described as 'dishonest' and a 'fantasy.' Moreover, her legal dispute with the executors of her father’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, escalated last year, with accusations of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency since Jackson's death in 2009. Paris has expressed concerns about the executors, questioning their involvement so many years after Jackson died aged 50 from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his Los Angeles home in 2009. She is reported to have received around $65 million from the estate but believes that the estate's lawyers may have overcharged and benefited from excessive fees. She has claimed the co-executors used estate funds to bankroll risky entertainment ventures, including the Michael biopic itself, calling it a 'botched production'. Furthermore, Paris questioned Branca’s decision to cast Miles Teller, arguing it is unclear how this will result in profits for the project. \The ongoing conflict is not new. Paris has been increasingly vocal about her concerns. She has been raising issues around the administration of her father's estate for some time. Reports suggest a possible shift in her perspective on the allegations against her father, with the Daily Mail stating that she now 'believes' the allegations are likely true. The executors, Branca and McClain, are facing scrutiny from Paris regarding their handling of the estate’s funds and their decisions concerning the film. The estate’s lawyers have countered Paris’s accusations, claiming that she and her legal team are making 'headline-grabbing, yet false, accusations' and are more interested in media attention than the truth. They asserted that the executors possess significant experience in producing and have been involved in several successful projects related to Jackson, including the Cirque du Soleil shows and MJ the Musical on Broadway. The situation underscores the complex dynamics within the Jackson family and the financial and legal battles that continue to play out years after Michael Jackson's death. \The debate extends beyond familial differences. Legal and financial aspects of Michael Jackson's estate continue to be contested. Paris's concerns center on the financial decisions made by the executors and the use of estate funds. The executors defend their actions, pointing to their successful track record in managing Jackson-related projects. The reshoots, allegedly triggered by breach of an NDA, have added to the film's cost. The estate's lawyers maintain the project is legitimate and that Paris’s concerns are unfounded. The upcoming release of the biopic is set to further ignite public and media interest in the late singer's life and legacy. The absence of Paris from the premiere serves as a focal point to highlight the deep-seated divisions within the family and the ongoing dispute over the handling of Jackson’s estate. The situation reflects an intricate intersection of family dynamics, financial disputes, and the public's perception of Michael Jackson's life and career. The media's coverage and the public's fascination with Michael Jackson mean this dispute is likely to remain in the public consciousness, further complicating the legacy of the King of Pop. The film's release will no doubt provide a fresh perspective, but will also, no doubt, reopen old wounds





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Michael Jackson Biopic Paris Jackson Blanket Jackson Prince Jackson Estate Legal Dispute Film Premiere Jermaine Jackson Miles Teller

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