Michael Jackson Biopic Shatters Box Office Records Despite Controversy

The 'Michael' biopic, starring Jaafar Jackson, has achieved a record-breaking box office debut, earning $217.4 million globally. The film's success comes amid controversy over the omission of child sexual abuse allegations against the singer and mixed critical reception.

Michael Jackson 's highly anticipated biopic has achieved a phenomenal debut at the box office , shattering records and captivating audiences worldwide. The film, simply titled 'Michael,' earned a staggering $217.4 million globally over the weekend, with $97 million coming from domestic theaters and $120.4 million from international markets.

This remarkable performance marks the biggest domestic opening for any biopic ever, exceeding projections by a substantial $30 million and surpassing the impressive $80 million debut of 'Oppenheimer' in 2023. Furthermore, 'Michael' has claimed the title of the best worldwide opening for a music biopic, eclipsing the previous record held by 'Bohemian Rhapsody.

' The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, in a compelling portrayal of the King of Pop, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The success of 'Michael' is particularly noteworthy for Lionsgate, representing their most significant opening since the onset of the pandemic and ranking as their sixth-largest debut overall, trailing only the 'Hunger Games' and 'Twilight' franchises. It also secured the second-highest opening of the year, trailing only 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

' The film's international reach is equally impressive, achieving the best opening for a music biopic in a remarkable 63 countries, including major markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Spain, the Netherlands, and South Asia. Anticipation is building for its release in Japan in June, where it is expected to continue its monumental success.

Despite the impressive financial results, the film has faced considerable controversy surrounding the decision to omit any mention of the allegations of child sexual abuse that plagued Jackson's later years. This omission has drawn criticism from some quarters, while others have focused on the film's artistic merits and Jaafar Jackson's performance. The production budget for 'Michael' reached $200 million, reflecting the scale and ambition of the project.

The critical reception of 'Michael' has been mixed, with the film currently holding a 'rotten' score of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This negative critical response hasn't deterred audiences, however, as evidenced by the film's box office triumph. The Jackson family's response to the film has been varied. Paris Jackson, the singer's daughter, publicly distanced herself from the project, clarifying that she had minimal involvement and expressed concerns about inaccuracies in the script.

She shared her feedback on an early draft but ultimately chose to disassociate herself when her concerns were not addressed. In contrast, her brothers, Prince and Blanket Jackson, have shown their support, attending the film's premiere in Berlin. Actor Colman Domingo, who portrays Joe Jackson in the film, initially claimed that Paris and Prince were supportive of the project, but Paris swiftly refuted this statement on Instagram, stating she had no involvement and felt Domingo's claim was 'weird.

' The controversy surrounding the film extends beyond the allegations and family dynamics, highlighting the complex legacy of Michael Jackson and the challenges of portraying such a controversial figure on the big screen. The film's success underscores the enduring fascination with the King of Pop and his impact on music and popular culture





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michael Jackson Biopic Box Office Jaafar Jackson Antoine Fuqua Film Music Controversy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michael Jackson Biopic Sparks Resurfaced Memories of Marriage to Lisa Marie PresleyThe release of the 'Michael' biopic has brought renewed attention to Michael Jackson's personal life, including details from Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir about their brief but intense marriage and surprising revelations about their relationship.

Read more »

Michael Jackson Biopic Director Hints At Potential Sequel As Film Sparks ControversyDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

The Invisible Man Behind Michael Jackson's Sound Rod TempertonA look at the life and work of Rod Temperton, the British songwriter behind some of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, including tracks from 'Off the Wall' and 'Thriller'. The article explores his journey from a humble background in Cleethorpes to becoming a key figure in pop music history.

Read more »

All the allegations not featured in record-breaking Michael Jackson biopicMichael Jackson's biopic has smashed box office records but what are the allegations against the singer the movie avoids diving into

Read more »

Michael Jackson Director Addresses Reshoots And Allegations Against SingerDaniel Welsh is the Entertainment Editor at HuffPost UK. He has been covering film, TV and music for HuffPost UK since 2014, and has also presented the digital interview series Build London, the HuffPost UK entertainment panel show Good Vibes Only and the podcast Into It.

Read more »

To Make a Good Michael Jackson Biopic, You’d Have to Lose the MusicMichael - Official Trailer (Universal Pictures)

Read more »